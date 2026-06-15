The Indian Embassy in Baku hosted a special yoga session ahead of the International Day of Yoga 2026. Dignitaries including an Azerbaijani MP and ambassadors attended the event, which was led by renowned yoga practitioner Irada Aliyeva.

The Embassy of India in Baku on Monday organised a special yoga session at India House in the lead up to the forthcoming International Day of Yoga 2026 celebrations. The event brought together a distinguished gathering that included a Member of Parliament of Azerbaijan, ambassadors, diplomats, prominent people from various fields, yoga enthusiasts from Azerbaijan and representatives of Indian diaspora associations.

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Yoga Session Led by Local Expert

The session was led by renowned Azerbaijani yoga practitioner Irada Aliyeva. and featured a balanced sequence of yoga asanas, including Suryanamaskar, along with pranayama (breathing exercises) and dhyana (meditation).

Ambassador Promotes Yoga's Benefits

Addressing the participants, Ambassador Abhay Kumar expressed his gratitude to the esteemed guests for their presence and support. He highlighted the physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of yoga and encouraged everyone to make it a part of their daily routine.

The ambassador noted that since the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, the ancient practice has witnessed remarkable growth in popularity across the world. He also extended a warm invitation to all attendees to participate in the grand International Day of Yoga celebrations scheduled for 21 June 2026.

Cultural Showcase Enhances Event

The event was further enriched by live cultural performances by talented Azerbaijani artists and concluded with a delightful spread of Indian cuisine.

Fostering Bilateral Relations

The special yoga session reflects the Embassy's ongoing commitment to promoting holistic wellness and strengthening people-to-people ties between India and Azerbaijan through the timeless tradition of yoga.

The International Day of Yoga has been observed annually on June 21 since 2015. (ANI)