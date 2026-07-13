The Vietnam government has set up two working groups to aid families of the 15 Indian tourists killed in the Phu Quoc boat tragedy, coordinating with Indian authorities for the repatriation of the remains and providing consular assistance.

Vietnam Launches Comprehensive Relief Effort

The Vietnam government has constituted two working groups to help the families of victims killed in the Phu Quoc boat capsize tragedy while continuing to coordinate closely with the People's Committee of An Giang Province, the Phu Quoc Special Zone, relevant agencies, the Embassy of Viet Nam in India, the Embassy of India in Ha Noi, and the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City to urgently carry out consular and citizen protection work, and facilitate the early repatriation of the remains of the 15 deceased tourists.

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Following the tragic speedboat accident in Phu Quoc Island, which claimed the lives of 15 Indian Nationals, the Vietnamese government has launched a comprehensive relief and coordination effort. The delegation from Tamil Nadu will also be recieved by the working groups made by the Ministry.

"With regard to the remains of the deceased tourists, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of External Relations coordinated with the competent authorities to transfer them to the Ho Chi Minh City Forensic Medicine Centre for reception, storage, and preservation. The Department also assigned officers to remain on duty around the clock and established two working groups responsible for legal assistance and receiving the victims' families. It further coordinated with the relevant authorities of the Ministry of Public Security on entry procedures for representatives of the Tamil Nadu State Government travelling to Viet Nam to act on behalf of the families in coordinating the handling of the incident," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam stated.

MOFA Spearheads Diplomatic and On-site Coordination

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of Vietnam affirmed that it is currently working in close cooperation with local authorities and Indian diplomatic missions to provide necessary consular assistance and protection. In an official statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Viet Nam outlined the breadth of the ongoing response.

"Regarding the speedboat accident caused by adverse weather conditions in Phu Quoc on 11 July 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Viet Nam has been working closely with the People's Committee of An Giang Province, the Phu Quoc Special Zone, relevant competent authorities, the Embassy of India in Ha Noi, and the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City to urgently undertake necessary consular assistance and protection measures," the Ministry stated.

Immediately following the incident, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam initiated formal communication, sending diplomatic notes to the Embassy of India in Ha Noi and the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, while the Embassy of Viet Nam in India simultaneously notified the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Viet Nam Le Hoai Trung sent a message of condolences to Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and the families of the victims, affirming that the Government of Viet Nam had directed the competent authorities to take all necessary measures to assist those affected," it stated.

"Minister Le Hoai Trung also instructed relevant departments of the Ministry and Viet Nam's representative missions in India to coordinate closely with the Embassy of India in Ha Noi, the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, and relevant agencies to provide timely assistance, and to continue working with the Indian side in addressing the consequences of this tragic accident," it added.

Assistance for Victims' Families and Repatriation Logistics

The Ministry further noted that a dedicated delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, alongside leadership from the Consular Department and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of External Relations, was dispatched directly to the site. "The delegation is coordinating with local authorities and Indian diplomatic staff to manage the recovery process and provide procedural guidance for funeral arrangements and the repatriation of remains," it stated.

The Ministry further stated that the Ho Chi Minh City Department of External Relations has facilitated the transfer of remains to the Ho Chi Minh City Forensic Medicine Centre for professional storage and preservation. The department has also assigned officers to remain on duty around the clock and established two working groups responsible for legal assistance and receiving the victims' families, it added. Furthermore, it coordinated with the relevant authorities of the Ministry of Public Security on entry procedures for representatives of the Tamil Nadu State Government travelling to Vietnam to act on behalf of the families in coordinating the handling of the incident.

India Acknowledges Vietnam's Swift Actions

The Ambassador of India to Viet Nam noted that India's senior leadership is closely monitoring the situation and expressed profound gratitude to the government and local authorities of Vietnam. The Ambassador stated that he "highly valued and conveyed deep gratitude to the competent authorities of Viet Nam, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the local authorities for their timely and responsible handling of the incident, as well as for the decision to provide financial assistance to those affected, thereby offering comfort and helping to alleviate the pain and loss suffered by the victims and their families."

Repatriation Plans and Survivor's Condition

In the coming days, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Viet Nam will continue to coordinate closely with the People's Committee of An Giang Province, the Phu Quoc Special Zone, relevant agencies, the Embassy of Viet Nam in India, the Embassy of India in Ha Noi, and the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City to closely follow developments, urgently carry out consular and citizen protection work, and facilitate the early repatriation of the remains of the deceased tourists to India in accordance with the wishes of their families.

Earlier, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu intervened to facilitate the early repatriation of the mortal remains. District Collectors have furnished details of the designated recipients. According to Andhra Pradesh Bhavan special commissioner Arja Srikanth, a detailed request has been submitted through the e-Care portal to transport Nallapeta Adiseshaiah Ravi Teja to Bengaluru, Gelli Jaya Lakshmi to Vijayawada, and Mudium Sreedhar to Chennai. The Embassy of India has finalised the travel plan, and flight schedules will be communicated later in the day.

Furthermore, he stated that the survivor, Gelli Kishore, during his transfer from Phu Quoc Government Hospital, developed critical complications, necessitating postponement of his transfer. He added that Kishore remains unconscious in the ICU on advanced life support.

Boat Captain Detained Amid Investigation

Additionally, a local man from southern An Giang province has been detained for alleged legal violations tied to the tourist boat capsize, according to Vietnamese news outlet VN Express International. The news outlet reported that the detainee was identified as Captain Nguyen Hong Hai, 57, a resident of Thuan Tien hamlet, Son Kien commune, An Giang province, who was temporarily staying in the Phu Quoc special zone. The investigation is ongoing to ensure any violations are strictly dealt with under Vietnamese law, it added.

The tourist speedboat carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists, capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island off Phu Quoc. The Indian Embassy in Vietnam later confirmed that all 15 people killed in the accident were Indian tourists. (ANI)