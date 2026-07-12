Vietnam's Embassy expressed deep sorrow after a boat accident off Phu Quoc killed 15 Indian nationals. Authorities are assisting families, repatriating bodies, and investigating. Mortal remains have reached Ho Chi Minh City for transport to India.

The Embassy of Vietnam in India on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic boat accident off the coast of Phu Quoc that claimed the lives of 15 Indian nationals, and said Vietnamese authorities are working closely with Indian counterparts to assist the affected families, facilitate the early repatriation of the deceased and ensure treatment for the injured.

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Vietnam Assures Full Cooperation and Support

Speaking to ANI, Tran Thanh Tung, Charge d'Affaires of the Vietnam Embassy in India, said the Vietnamese Prime Minister immediately directed all relevant authorities to undertake rescue operations, provide the best possible medical care to those injured and extend support to the victims and their families. "The Embassy of Vietnam in India is deeply saddened by the tragic boat accident off the coast of Phu Quoc that claimed the lives of 15 Indian nationals," Tung said.

He said the Vietnamese authorities have been coordinating closely with the Embassy of India in Hanoi and other relevant Indian authorities to assist the affected families, facilitate the early repatriation of those who lost their lives and ensure that the injured receive the care they need.

He added that the authorities are also conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident.

Top Leadership Conveys Condolences

Tung further said Vietnam's top leadership has conveyed condolences to the Indian leadership over the tragedy. "Vietnam General Secretary and President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung conveyed their deepest condolences to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and to the people of India, particularly the bereaved families, over this tragic loss," he said.

"We stand in solidarity with the victims and their families during this difficult time and remain committed to providing all possible support and assistance," Tung added.

Repatriation of Mortal Remains Underway

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the Indian Nationals who died after a tourist speedboat capsized off the coast of Vietnam's Phu Quoc island have reached Ho Chi Minh City, the Embassy of India in Vietnam stated.

In a post on X, the Embassy informed that the mortal remains of the 15 nationals will be transported to India following the completion of necessary formalities. The Embassy added that, along with the Consulate teams and the Vietnamese authorities, it remains committed to facilitating the earliest repatriation. (ANI)