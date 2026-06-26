The death toll from the deadly double earthquakes in Venezuela has surged to 235, with over 4,300 injured. The US, UN, France, and Switzerland have deployed humanitarian aid, including military aircraft and urban search and rescue teams.

The death toll in Venezuela following the deadly double earthquakes has risen to 235, while 4,300 people have been injured, health minister Carlos Alvarado said on Thursday evening (local time).

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The minister, in an interview with the state television, said that while the injuries include mostly minor cases, many of the serious cases require "surgical intervention." He added that while some of the fatalities were declared "upon arrival" at the hospitals, others showed no "vital signs" of life previously, CNN reported. "As of 7:00 PM today, we have already attended to more than 4,300 injured people, some minor, most minor, but there are also moderate and serious cases. Many of them have required surgical interventions, and unfortunately, we have received around 235 patients who arrived without vital signs or who died upon arrival at our health facilities," the minister said in the interview, according to CNN.

Humanitarian Efforts Underway

Meanwhile, humanitarian efforts are underway in Venezuela as hundreds of citizens have volunteered to deliver water, food, medicines, and supplies to the affected communities in Caraballeda and Vargas. In a post on X, Maria Corina Machado's political party Vente Venezuela stated that as a part of a solidarity response, these volunteers are also collecting water, non-perishable food, medical supplies, clothing, and essential items.

"24 hours have passed since the earthquakes and, in Vargas state, the solidarity of the Venezuelan people is once again breaking through amid the tragedy. Hundreds of motorbike riders have organized to deliver water, food, medicines, and supplies to the affected communities. They are citizens who, without expecting anything in return, have decided to become a bridge of hope for those who need it most today," the post read. Han pasado 24 horas desde los terremotos y, en el estado Vargas, la solidaridad del pueblo venezolano vuelve a abrirse paso en medio de la tragedia. Cientos de motorizados se han organizado para llevar agua, alimentos, medicinas e insumos a las comunidades afectadas. Son… pic.twitter.com/uibW7InhJM — DDHH Vente Venezuela (@VenteDDHH) June 25, 2026

International Community Responds with Aid

Additionally, the US has assigned its military forces to support the relief efforts in Venezuela. Acting at the direction of the US Department of State, the Southern Command has deployed "C-17 Globemaster and C-130 Hercules transport aircraft" for a major humanitarian airlift operation. The deployment is designed to provide immediate, high-capacity support to areas hardest hit by the magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 tremors, which have caused widespread structural collapse, significant casualties, and critical infrastructure damage across the nation.

"Delivering relief when every second counts: #SOUTHCOM has directed C-17 Globemaster and C-130 Hercules transport aircraft to support Venezuela earthquake relief efforts and help save lives. The C-17 provides massive payload capacity capable of delivering aid, equipment and response teams into disaster zones. The C-130 Hercules is the U.S. military's tactical workhorse with a long history of providing critical airlift support in crises to help communities get immediate help. SOUTHCOM is surging available assigned U.S. military forces in our region to support @StateDept -led U.S. government relief operations in Venezuela, following the devastating earthquakes that struck the nation June 24, 2026," the SOUTHCOM wrote in a post on X. Delivering relief when every second counts:#SOUTHCOM has directed C-17 Globemaster and C-130 Hercules transport aircraft to support Venezuela earthquake relief efforts and help save lives. The C-17 provides massive payload capacity capable of delivering aid, equipment and… pic.twitter.com/4nnvSF413t — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) June 26, 2026

Earlier, UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres, extending condolences over the loss of life, stated that the United Nations has mobilised efforts to provide emergency relief.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of life & widespread destruction caused by the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela. The UN system is mobilizing assistance & working closely with the Government & our partners to support the response & the people of Venezuela. I extend my sincere condolences to the families of the victims & wish a speedy recovery to those injured," he wrote on X. I am deeply saddened by the loss of life & widespread destruction caused by the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela. The UN system is mobilizing assistance & working closely with the Government & our partners to support the response & the people of Venezuela. I… — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 25, 2026

France, Switzerland Deploy Urban Search and Rescue Units

Subsequently, in a significant show of global solidarity, France and Switzerland have also moved quickly to deploy highly specialised Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) units to the disaster zone. France, acting at the request of President Emmanuel Macron, has dispatched a detachment from the 4th and 7th Regiments of Civil Security Training and Intervention. This elite unit, which includes medical teams, search dogs, and experts in collapsed structure extraction, arrived fully equipped to operate in degraded environments. Their mission, coordinated through the European Union's Civil Protection Mechanism, leverages years of experience from similar international deployments, such as the 2023 earthquake response in Turkey.

"France has several USAR teams classified by the United Nations, recognized for their high level of expertise. In complete autonomy, they are capable of being deployed within a few hours with all their operational resources in order to intervene in the most degraded environments. This mission bears witness to France's commitment to international solidarity. It is being carried out in coordination with our partners and fits within the framework of the European Union's Civil Protection Mechanism, which allows for the pooling of the operational capacities of several European states," the French Directorate General of Civil Security and Crisis Management wrote on X. 🇫🇷 À la demande du Président de la République @Elysee, la France déploie un détachement du 4ème et 7ème régiment d'instruction et d'intervention de Sécurite civile (@riisc_7) rattaché à la Brigade des militaires de la sécurité civile (BMSC), spécialisée dans le secours en milieu… pic.twitter.com/RxXewW8bxt — Sécurité Civile (@SecCivileFrance) June 25, 2026

Simultaneously, the "Swiss Rescue Chain" has departed from Zurich for Caracas. This mission brings 80 specialists, eight search dogs, and 18 tons of specialised rescue equipment to the front lines.

"Following the international call for assistance issued by the Venezuelan authorities, the #Swiss Rescue Chain has departed from Zurich for Caracas.The mission mobilizes 80 specialists, 8 search dogs, and 18 tons of equipment. Upon arrival, the teams will coordinate with local authorities to search for, clear, and rescue #earthquake victims buried under the rubble," the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on X. #Venezuela | Following the international call for assistance issued by the Venezuelan authorities, the #Swiss Rescue Chain has departed from Zurich for Caracas. The mission mobilizes 80 specialists, 8 search dogs, and 18 tons of equipment. Upon arrival, the teams will coordinate… pic.twitter.com/LP8hJQddod — Swiss MFA (@SwissMFA) June 26, 2026

This comes after two earthquakes struck Venezuela in quick succession on Wednesday, causing catastrophic damage to cities from La Guaira to the capital Caracas. (ANI)