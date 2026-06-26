Posters by the Indian diaspora welcomed PM Modi to Seychelles ahead of his state visit from June 27-29. Hailed as a landmark moment, the visit aims to boost bilateral ties, inaugurate projects, and enhance security in the Indian Ocean region.

Posters welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi were put up across the Victoria-Mahe area on Thursday (local time) by members of the Indian diaspora ahead of his arrival in Seychelles on Saturday for a two-day State Visit, from June 27-29.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Historic Milestone' in Bilateral Relations

Speaking ahead of the visit, Indian High Commissioner to Seychelles, Rohit Rathish, described it as a landmark moment in bilateral relations. "It is a historic milestone for both the countries," Rathish said.

Highlighting the longstanding relationship between the two nations, he said India and Seychelles share deep historical, cultural and democratic bonds. "India and Seychelles enjoy very deep-rooted and historic ties with cultural affinities. We inhabit a shared region and also share the values of democracy and the rule of law. These are the anchors of our bilateral partnership," he said.

Rathish noted that the relationship between the two countries predates formal diplomatic ties by centuries. "Our destinies have been intertwined for 250 years. The bilateral partnership, the diplomatic relations, are but the latest chapter in this relationship," he said.

Expressing optimism about the outcomes of the visit, the High Commissioner said both countries were looking to elevate cooperation further. "We look forward to an intense period of bilateral relations, building upon our deep-rooted and historic ties and taking them to new heights," he said.

Projects and Security Cooperation on Agenda

He added that the visit is expected to witness the inauguration of several India-assisted projects spanning both civilian infrastructure and defence cooperation. "We are looking to hopefully inaugurate a few of the projects in both the civilian side as well as on the defence and security aspects as well," Rathish said.

Underscoring the strategic dimension of the visit, he said it would provide fresh momentum to security cooperation in the Indian Ocean region. "With this visit, I think we will see a greater impetus on defence and security," he added.

PM Modi to be Guest of Honour at National Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a State visit to Seychelles from June 27-29 to participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the nation's National Day (June 29) as the Guest of Honour. The Prime Minister will be travelling to the island nation following an invitation extended by Seychelles President Patrick Herminie.

According to an official statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi will hold high-level discussions with President Herminie during the visit to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and exchange perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual significance.

Furthermore, PM Modi is slated to address the Seychelles National Assembly and engage with members of the Indian diaspora. "India and Seychelles share a longstanding partnership rooted in shared historical, cultural and people-to-people ties. As a key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region, Seychelles holds a special place in India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and our commitment to the Global South," the MEA statement noted.

The MEA added that the Prime Minister's upcoming visit will reaffirm the robust and enduring friendship between the two nations, while reinforcing their joint commitment to elevate the bilateral partnership across all sectors.

Earlier in April, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met his Seychelles counterpart, Barry Faure, on the margins of the 9th Indian Ocean Conference in Mauritius, where he reiterated New Delhi's resolve to assist Victoria in navigating its prevailing economic challenges. (ANI)