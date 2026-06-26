Former Union Minister MJ Akbar criticised the US for renaming the Indo-Pacific Command back to Pacific Command, calling the move 'unwise'. He stressed that the Indo-Pacific is a 'historical reality' that cannot be erased by a 'Pentagon pencil'.

Former Union Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar has said that Indo-Pacific is a historical reality which cannot be erased by a Pentagon pencil. Responding to a question by ANI on US renaming Indo-Pacific Command to US Pacific Command, he stated that "America is being unwise." "The Indo-Pacific is a historical reality which cannot be erased by a Pentagon pencil. If whoever official in Pentagon, we don't know how is it on the instructions of the war secretary or not. But irrespective of that, this is a government of America decision, which it has been taken. I think America is being unwise," Akbar said.

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War for Water Routes

The former Union Minister stated that while the war may seem to be on land, the war is also for war for water and water routes. "What we are witnessing today across the world, while war may seem a land activity, we are also witnessing a war for water and a war for water routes. Because you must remember that oil without water is impotent and manufactured goods without trade routes are deeply crippled. The strategic struggle is for either control or compatibility around trade rules. The wars with that we are witnessing from Ukraine to the east are also wars for the Mediterranean, for the Black Sea, for the Caspian, for the Red Sea, for the Arabian Sea. And these five seas are searching for a sixth sea. And that sixth sea is the Indian Ocean," he said.

India's Critical Role

Akbar said that the US must understand that India has a strong hold on Malacca Strait- are the choke point of all the trade that goes to the Far East. "America must understand that the Malacca Straits, which are the choke point of all the trade that goes to the Far East, particularly China and Japan and so on. That the Malacca Straits are virtually the Hormuz Straits of India and Indonesia. When the challenge for, if the challenge for the navigation on the straits, if it ever comes, then India will be playing a very critical role. Because in the last 10 years, India has strengthened its strategic position on those seas," he said.

Uncertainty Over US' Indo-Pacific Focus

On June 16, the US Department of War sought to undo its 2018 change by renaming the USINDOPACOM - the country's military command for the Indo-Pacific - back to its previous nomenclature, USPACOM (US Pacific Command). Importantly, it was US President Donald Trump's first administration that introduced this change in 2018, signalling Washington's gradual embrace of the new Indo-Pacific construct, which was increasingly gaining strategic currency at the time, Observer Research Foundation notes.

However, since the onset of the second Trump administration, a long shadow of uncertainty has loomed large over the nature and extent of Washington's focus on the Indo-Pacific. The renaming of the United States Indo-Pacific Command has further fuelled uncertainty about US involvement in the region, ORF stated. (ANI)