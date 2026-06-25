At least 32 people have been killed and over 700 injured after two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela. Acting President Delcy Rodriguez warned the death toll is expected to rise as rescue efforts continue in the worst-hit areas like La Guaira.

At least 32 people have been killed and more than 700 injured after two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela on Wednesday (local time), Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said, warning that the death toll is expected to rise as rescue operations continue in the worst-hit areas.

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In a post on X, Rodriguez said authorities had "a central and essential goal: to save lives" and appealed for calm as rescue efforts continue. Tenemos un objetivo central y esencial: salvar vidas en unión nacional, unidos vamos a superar esta tragedia. pic.twitter.com/OXlmrKZo9m — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) June 25, 2026

Speaking after an emergency meeting of the National Risk Management System (SNGR) and Civil Protection System, Rodriguez said authorities were focused on saving lives and searching for survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings and homes. "We have a central and essential objective: to save lives. Our work, as authorities of the national emergency system and the civil protection system, is to rescue those people who are trapped under buildings or homes that have collapsed," Rodriguez said.

La Guaira state declared disaster zone

The acting president said that the coastal state of La Guaira was the area that was hit hardest by the disaster, saying dozens of buildings had collapsed and that the region had effectively become a disaster zone. "I must report that the state most affected by this unprecedented seismic phenomenon is La Guaira state. There are dozens of collapsed buildings, and we are currently in very arduous rescue efforts to save whatever lives God allows us to save," she said.

Rodriguez called the destruction a "real tragedy" and extended condolences to families who lost loved ones. "We can say that La Guaira state is a true tragedy and has become a disaster zone," she said. "Our message of solidarity goes out to those families who have lost loved ones, and we reiterate our condolences and our support in these hard hours," she added.

International community offers support

The acting president said Venezuela was receiving international assistance, with rescue teams expected to arrive in the coming hours and days. She thanked US President Donald Trump and his administration for maintaining contact with Venezuelan authorities and offering support. "I want to thank President Donald Trump and his government, which has been in permanent contact with the Venezuelan government and all our authorities, providing support and solidarity. In the first few hours, we will be receiving rescuers," Rodriguez said.

She said rescue brigades would also be arriving from the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Mexico and Qatar following conversations with their respective governments. Rodriguez added that offers of humanitarian aid had also been received from China, while Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and several Caribbean nations had pledged support.

Updated casualties and national measures

Providing the latest casualty figures, Rodriguez said, "At this time we have reports of 32 deaths, not yet counting the figures that La Guaira state may yield, and more than 700 injured who we have been receiving in emergency departments at both public hospitals and private health centres."

The government has suspended classes and non-essential activities nationwide, while hotels and shelters have been opened for residents whose homes were destroyed or severely damaged. "I ask you to act in national unity, with calm, and to know that together we will overcome this tragedy. A tragedy that today brings mourning to many Venezuelan families, but Venezuela is also receiving the love of the peoples of the world," she said.