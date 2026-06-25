New Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi visited the Indian Visa Centre at Jamuna Future Park after presenting his credentials to President Mohammed Shahabuddin, expressing confidence in strengthening bilateral ties.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi on Thursday visited the Indian Visa Centre (IVAC) at Jamuna Future Park to inspect visa operations after presenting credentials to the Bangladeshi President, Mohammed Shahabuddin. The High Commissioner will later have a brief interaction with the media.

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Trivedi Presents Credentials

Earlier, the new Indian High Commissioner was welcomed to Bangabhaban with a ceremony, including a guard of honour. He then met with the President, presented his credentials, and at that time, President Mohammed Shahabuddin welcomed the new Indian High Commissioner, Dinesh Trivedi, to Bangladesh, and expressed hope that he would contribute to the development of relations between Bangladesh and India during his tenure.

Appointment and Arrival

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi arrived in Dhaka by road on June 12. He entered Bangladesh through the Petrapole-Benapole border, Trivedi succeeds Pranay Kumar Verma, who served as Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh for four years until May this year.

The Ministry of External Affairs had initially announced Trivedi's appointment as the next envoy to Dhaka on April 27, following which he formally received his Letters of Credence from President Droupadi Murmu on June 5. Ahead of assuming charge in Dhaka, Trivedi visited Netaji Bhavan in Kolkata on Thursday. During the visit, he expressed confidence that India and Bangladesh would continue to strengthen their ties based on shared aspirations, democratic values, and people-to-people connections.

A Veteran Politician

A veteran politician, Trivedi brings significant administrative experience to the role, having served as Union Minister for Railways and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare in the Manmohan Singh-led government. He has also represented West Bengal in both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, where he was elected from the Barrackpore constituency from 2009 to 2019. Recognised for his legislative contributions, Trivedi was honoured with the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award for 2016-17 and has chaired several parliamentary forums, including the Indo-European Union Parliamentary Forum. He later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2021 after resigning from the All India Trinamool Congress.

This high-profile political appointment comes at a crucial juncture as India and Bangladesh actively look to further ties across several strategic sectors. (ANI)