An Indian entrepreneur's viral post comparing Dubai & India sparked heated debate online. He praised Dubai's clean streets, efficient governance & reliable infrastructure, while supporters agreed with his views. Critics, however, called comparison unfair, citing India's vast population, scale, diversity and democratic freedoms as key differences.

A social media post by an Indian entrepreneur comparing life in Dubai with urban experiences in India has gone viral, triggering a wide-ranging discussion on infrastructure, public services and quality of life. The post, shared by startup founder Ashutosh Shrivastava, highlighted several aspects of daily life in Dubai that he believes contribute to a more comfortable living environment, drawing both support and criticism from internet users.

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In the now-viral post, Shrivastava described Dubai as a city that offers a high standard of urban living through efficient governance, clean surroundings and well-maintained public infrastructure. He wrote, “No constant honking. No garbage on roads. No random power cuts. No broken footpaths. No chaotic traffic. No endless paperwork for basic things.” The entrepreneur argued that these factors collectively create a more organised and stress-free lifestyle for residents.

Check the viral post here:

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The founder further noted that many professionals and entrepreneurs are increasingly choosing cities that offer convenience, safety and reliable public services. According to him, quality-of-life considerations have become just as important as career opportunities when people decide where to live and work.

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The post quickly gained traction online, generating thousands of reactions and comments. Several users agreed with Shrivastava’s observations, saying Dubai’s urban planning, cleanliness and efficient administration are among the key reasons why the city attracts a large expatriate population. Supporters argued that better civic discipline and strict enforcement of rules contribute significantly to the city’s appeal.

However, not everyone shared the same view. Critics pointed out that comparing a city-state like Dubai with large and diverse Indian cities may not present a complete picture. Others argued that India’s scale, population density and socioeconomic challenges make direct comparisons difficult. Some users also highlighted the cultural diversity, democratic freedoms and entrepreneurial opportunities available in India as important factors that should be considered alongside infrastructure.

The discussion eventually evolved into a broader conversation about urban development and governance. Many participants stressed that criticism of civic shortcomings should be viewed as an opportunity for improvement rather than as an attack on a country or city.

As the debate continues across social media platforms, the viral post has reignited conversations about what makes a city livable and why increasing numbers of professionals are prioritising quality of life when choosing where to build their futures.

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