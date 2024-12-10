VC Fund CEO shares Elon Musk's 'remote work no longer acceptable' emails to Tesla staff; see VIRAL post

Venture Fund Hanover CEO Chris Hladczuk shared two 'warning' emails that Tesla CEO Elon Musk had sent to the company's employees in summer of 2022.

First Published Dec 10, 2024, 1:09 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 1:09 PM IST

Venture Fund Hanover CEO Chris Hladczuk shared two 'warning' emails that Tesla CEO Elon Musk had sent to the company's employees in summer of 2022. The emails sent to Tesla employees were titled "Remote Work is No Longer Acceptable' and 'To be Super Clear'.

The emails' loud and clear warning to Tesla employees was to start working from office for a minimum 40 days per week or leave the company. Hanover CEO Hladczuk has shared the two emails on X (formerly Twitter).

"Elon Musk on why remote work is poison," he wrote along with screenshots of the two emails. To this Elon Musk replied in affirmative, "Yes," he wrote.

While one email was marked to managers, the other email was for the executive staff.

Also read: Ex-Intel CEO calls public to join him in '24-hour prayer & fasting' for 100K employees amid corporate turmoil

In special warning to managers, Musk wrote in one email sent on May 31, 2022, "Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of forty hours in the office per week. Moreover, the office must be where your actual colleagues are located, not some remote pseudo-office."

"If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned. The more senior you are, the more visible your presence must be. That is why I lived in the factory so much — so that those on the line could see me working alongside them. If I had not done that, Tesla would long ago have gone bankrupt."

"There are of course companies that don't require this, but when was the last time they shipped a great new product? It's been a while. Tesla has and will create and actually manufacture the most exciting and meaningful products of any company on Earth. This will not happen by phoning it in," he concluded.

Spend 40 hours in office or leave

In the other email sent on the day to executive staff, Musk wrote, "Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers." “This is less than we ask of factory workers."

“If there are particularly exceptional contributors for whom this is impossible, I will review and approve those exceptions directly,” the email continued.

"Moreover, the “office” must be a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state," he concluded.

Also read: 'Would never take such inhuman step': YesMadam says 'no one was fired', posts were planned on stress survey

