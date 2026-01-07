Former Indian diplomat Surendra Kumar says while narco-terrorism must be fought, no country should take the law into its own hands. He criticized the US capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, calling it a violation of international law.

Former Indian diplomat Surendra Kumar on Tuesday said that while narco-terrorism must be fought, no country should take the law into its own hands. He made the remarks while referring to the United States' military action in Venezuela and the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife. Kumar said the action raises serious questions over international law, national sovereignty and the message being sent to countries in Latin America.

'Violates International Law, Sovereignty'

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "Drug trafficking, terrorism, narco terrorism, international menace should be combated. But the way you do it - entering a country, picking up the leader of that country creates so many complications. It is question of international law, of UN Charter, of sovereignty, of territorial integrity and what kind of message you give to others...If you have power, you can do it, but that is not how you should do it."

Regional Backlash

He pointed out that several countries in the region have already reacted strongly. "Mexico, Colombia, Cuba and Chile have protested against it. Message which you sent to Latin American countries, these countries always have the grudge that US doesn't treat them well. This will exacerbate their feelings," Kumar said.

The former diplomat expressed hope that the situation would stabilise soon. "I hope that the Vice President has been sworn-in as the President, things will quieten down and the issue will be resolved but the messaging is not good. I am all for combatting narco terrorism but one country should not take law into hands..." he added.

US Action and Aftermath

His remarks come after the United States launched a strike on Venezuela and captured Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The couple are currently in US custody at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York, and pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges related to drugs and weapons.

Meanwhile, Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez on Tuesday announced seven days of national mourning following deaths reported during the US attack in Caracas and the capture of Maduro and Flores, CNN reported.

