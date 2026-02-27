Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab Lil Haq against Afghanistan. The name means “wrath for the truth,” framing it as a justified response. Islamabad says airstrikes target TTP hideouts in retaliation for cross-border attacks.

Pakistan’s military campaign against Afghanistan, named Operation Ghazab Lil Haq, carries both strategic and symbolic weight, reflecting the intensity of the current conflict and the message Islamabad aims to project. As tensions between the two nations escalate into what officials have described as an “open war,” the naming of the operation has drawn significant attention for its deeper meaning and implications.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Ghazab Lil Haq'

The phrase “Ghazab Lil Haq” is derived from Arabic and translates roughly to “wrath for the truth” or “anger for justice.” This wording suggests that Pakistan is framing its military action as a justified and morally driven response rather than a conventional offensive. By invoking religious and ideological undertones, the name aligns with a broader narrative often used in regional conflicts to rally domestic support and signal resolve.

Also Watch: Afghanistan–Pakistan Border Explodes: Airstrikes, ‘Open War’ Warning Escalate Tensions

The operation comes in the wake of a sharp escalation in hostilities between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Pakistani forces carried out airstrikes targeting what they described as militant hideouts linked to groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Islamabad maintains that these strikes were necessary retaliation for cross-border attacks and rising violence within its territory.

Afghanistan, however, has strongly condemned the strikes, calling them a violation of its sovereignty and alleging civilian casualties, including women and children. The Taliban-led administration has vowed to respond, further intensifying fears of a prolonged conflict.

The launch of Operation Ghazab Lil Haq also followed retaliatory actions by Afghan forces, indicating a dangerous cycle of attack and counterattack. This back-and-forth escalation underscores how fragile relations between the two neighbours have become since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021.

Also Read: How Afghanistan-Pakistan Standoff Is Rapidly Turning Into a Full-Blown Conflict

Beyond its immediate military objectives, the operation’s name signals a broader strategic intent. It reflects Pakistan’s attempt to position its actions within a framework of justice and legitimacy, both domestically and internationally. Such naming conventions are not new; Pakistan has previously used ideologically charged names for operations to convey determination and moral justification.

In essence, Operation Ghazab Lil Haq is not just a military campaign but a statement. It highlights the deepening rift between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the growing threat of cross-border militancy, and the risk of a wider regional conflict. As both sides continue to trade accusations and strikes, the meaning behind the operation serves as a reminder that this conflict is as much about narrative and perception as it is about military strategy.