Ex-Indian envoy Vikas Swarup warns US-Israel strikes on Iran are a 'worrisome development' that could destabilise the Middle East, spike oil prices, and harm India's economic interests and diaspora, urging a diplomatic solution.

'Worrisome development' for India's interests

Former Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Vikas Swarup, on Saturday termed US and Israel strikes on Iran as "a worrisome development" as it hampers India's interest in the Middle-East. Speaking with ANI, Vikas Swarup said that the conflict can be "destabilising for the entire region," adding that it can spike oil prices and also impact the Indian economy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"I think this is a very worrisome development. India has very strong stakes in both the economic and energy stability of the Middle East. Millions of Indian workers work in that region. A large part of our oil supplies comes from that region. So, any war between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other can be hugely destabilising for the entire region. Secondly, it has the potential to spike oil prices," he said. "It is going to impact the Indian economy... We have to be mindful of the safety and security of the thousands of Indians who are working in that precise region... India will be looking at this development with a lot of concern, and we hope that, eventually, diplomacy will be given a chance," he added.

Oman urges US to 'not get sucked in'

Meanwhile, Oman Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi has urged the US to "not get sucked" into the conflict, saying "this is not their war" as he expressed disappointment over the collapse of nuclear deal negotiations. "I am dismayed. Active and serious negotiations have yet again been undermined. Neither the interests of the United States nor the cause of global peace are well served by this. And I pray for the innocents who will suffer. I urge the United States not to get sucked in further. This is not your war," he said in a post on X.

US President monitoring situation

US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt informed that the US President has been monitoring the situation post the strike on Iran from his Mar-a-Lago residence. In her statement, Leavitt said, "President Trump monitored the situation overnight at Mar-a-Lago alongside members of his national security team. The President spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu by phone. Prior to the attacks, Secretary Rubio called all members of the Gang of Eight to provide congressional notification, and he was able to reach and brief seven of the eight members. The President and his national security team will continue to closely monitor the situation throughout the day."

Top Iranian officials allegedly killed in strike

Iran's Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour are believed to have been killed in an Israeli strike, according to sources familiar with Israel's military operations, and another regional source, Reuters reported. Nasirzadeh was the Deputy Chief of Staff for the Iranian Armed Forces before taking charge as the Minister of Defence. The Minister began his military career as a fighter pilot. (ANI)