Zelenskyy Backs Strikes on Iran, Cites Drone Supply to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has backed US and Israeli strikes on Iran as he saw Tehran as a key ally of Russia, which provided the latter with "shahed" drones to attack Kyiv. Stating that other nations have suffered due to "Iran-backed terror," Zelenskyy said that it is "fair" to give Iranian people to overthrow Ayatullah Ali Khamenei's regime.

"Although Ukrainians never threatened Iran, the Iranian regime chose to become Putin's accomplice and supplied him with "shahed" drones, and not only the drones themselves, but also the technologies to produce them. Iran also provided other weapons to Russia," Zelenskyy said in a post on X. "Over the course of this full-scale war, Russia has used more than 57,000 Shahed-type attack drones against the Ukrainian people, cities, and energy infrastructure. Other nations have also suffered from Iranian-backed terror. Therefore, it is fair to give the Iranian people a chance to rid themselves of a terrorist regime and to guarantee security for all nations that have suffered from terror originating in Iran," he added.

Hopes for a 'Safer' Middle East

Zelenskyy has expressed hope that Middle-east region will emerge as "safer and more stable" after the conflict. "People cannot know the day or the hour, yet every act of evil, terror, and aggression against neighbours ultimately meets a just response. We expect that, in the end, the Middle East region will become safer and more stable. Much has already changed toward that goal," he said.

UN Condemns Military Escalation

Earlier, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Saturday unequivocally condemned the military escalation in the Middle East, saying that the "use of force" by the United States and Israel, and Iran's "subsequent retaliation" undermines international peace and security. While invoking the UN charter, the Secretary General said that the principal document guiding the international body clearly prohibits "the threat of the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations."

Reports of Retaliation and Explosions

Meanwhile, the Israeli press reported that a plume of smoke and fire had been seen outside a hotel on Dubai's Palm. Viral videos circulating on social media showed smoke and flames outside the Fairmont, one of the popular hotels frequented by Westerners in Dubai. Iran has retaliated, targeting Israel and US assets in some Gulf states. Multiple explosions have been heard in Iran's capital, Tehran, while blasts have also been reported in several other locations across the country. (ANI)