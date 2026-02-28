Passengers are stranded at Abu Dhabi airport after flight operations were halted following US-Israel military strikes on Iran. Travellers report scenes of panic, alarms, and heightened security, with all flights currently suspended.

Passengers were left stranded at Abu Dhabi airport after flight operations were disrupted following joint military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran.

Passengers recount panic and uncertainty

Speaking to ANI, Sanjeev Mehta, an Indian passenger stranded at the airport, described scenes of panic and uncertainty. "I came to Abu Dhabi to attend a friend's party over the weekend, and we are stuck here. Right now we are at the airport. Many alarms went off at the airport, and as the news suggests, some missiles have landed. Missile attacks have also taken place," he said.

Mehta added that security presence had intensified at the airport. "The national guards here have kind of taken over the airport, and there is a bit of a commotion inside. The local people who had come here are slowly leaving, but the guards are advising us to stay inside the airport for now. All the flights are suspended here, and no flights are going to any country anywhere," he said.

Another stranded traveller, Will Varadhan from Chicago, said he was in transit while returning to the United States. "I've been visiting India for the last three weeks. I am flying back from Chennai to Chicago via Abu Dhabi. This morning, when I left Chennai at 10 am, there was no issue. We took off and flew here, and now I'm kind of stuck," he told ANI.

Varadhan said the situation remains unclear. "I understand there is bombing going on, and our flight status is unknown at this point. Authorities are saying it's still on time or to be determined. But the status is really unknown. My flight is supposed to go at midnight tonight, so there are still a few more hours. I hope things can start functioning by the end of the day, but it is completely unknown," he added.

Coordinated strikes escalate West Asia crisis

The crisis follows a sharp escalation in West Asia after Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes on Iranian military and nuclear-linked sites. The operation triggered retaliatory threats and airspace closures in several countries, including Iran and Iraq, disrupting major international air corridors.

Several global airlines have suspended or rerouted services to ensure passenger safety. (ANI)