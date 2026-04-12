US-Iran talks mediated by Pakistan have stalled, with both sides blaming each other. An Iranian academic says the stalemate was expected, while US VP JD Vance claims the failure is more damaging for Tehran, which rejected US terms on nuclear weapons.

Iranian Perspective: Stalemate 'Expected'

In the wake of recent diplomatic friction, an academic expert has suggested that the current stalemate in dialogue with Washington was an anticipated outcome for Tehran. Mohsen Farkhani, an Assistant Professor at Isfahan University, noted that the Iranian leadership remained sceptical of American intentions throughout the mediation process.

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Responding to the recent statement issued by US Vice President JD Vance regarding the stalling of talks, Farkhani argued that the lack of an agreement does not necessarily represent a setback for the Islamic Republic. "This is not bad news for Iran. We expected it. That's why I'm saying that we have entered these negotiations with deep distrust," he observed.

The academic further contended that the failure to reach a consensus would ultimately prove more detrimental to Washington's strategic interests than Tehran's. He suggested that the US has been unable to secure its primary objectives despite the high-stakes nature of the engagement. "This is bad news for the US because they are going to lose more. They couldn't achieve any of their targets in Iran," Farkhani stated.

He further claimed that the American administration's reliance on third-party intervention was a sign of its own diplomatic urgency, adding, "That's why they begged Pakistan to mediate these negotiations." According to Farkhani, the conduct of the American delegation during the sessions in Islamabad has led to a perception in Tehran that Washington is not genuinely committed to a peaceful resolution. "Therefore, the Iranian team has realised that Trump's team are not really serious with these negotiations," he said, highlighting the significant trust deficit that continues to hamper diplomatic efforts between the two nations.

US View: 'Bad News for Iran'

Following a marathon 21-hour session of negotiations in Pakistan, US Vice President JD Vance has departed for the United States as the diplomatic impasse persists. The Vice President left shortly after addressing reporters in the early hours of Sunday, marking a significant setback for peace efforts in this opening round of talks. The high-level American delegation was seen off at the airport by Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Army Chief General Asim Munir.

The departure followed Vance's confirmation that no formal agreement had been reached, despite the exhaustive duration of the discussions. Contradicting the perspective offered by Iranian academics, Vance asserted that the lack of a breakthrough would be more damaging to Tehran than to Washington. "We've had a number of substance agreements with the Iranians--that is the good news. The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. That is bad news for Iran, much more than it is bad news for the United States of America," he stated.

Underlining the collapse of the dialogue, Vance noted that while the US had defined its red lines and areas of accommodation, the Iranian side "chose not to accept our terms." He reiterated that Washington had specifically sought an affirmative commitment from Tehran to abandon its pursuit of nuclear weapons and the means to produce them.

The Vice President maintained that although the US had been "very flexible and accommodating," the talks ultimately failed to gain headway. "We leave here with a very simple proposal--a method of understanding that is our final and best offer. We'll see if the Iranians accept it," Vance added before his departure.

Sticking Points in Negotiations

On the other hand, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported that the talks faltered due to "excessive demands" by the United States, which prevented a workable framework from being established. According to the state media outlet, the primary points of contention included Iran's nuclear rights and the strategic control of the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)