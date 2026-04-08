Rep. Gregory Meeks welcomed the US-Iran ceasefire, crediting Pakistan's role. He stressed the temporary truce is not enough and called for a durable, negotiated outcome and accountability from the Trump administration for the conflict's costs.

Representative Gregory Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Wednesday welcomed the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, expressing relief over the potential pause in hostilities while stressing the need for a long-term resolution to the conflict. In a statement, Meeks said, "I welcome the announcement of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran and I'm relieved that U.S. personnel and civilians on both sides may now be spared further harm. I also want to recognise Pakistan's role in facilitating this outcome."

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The ceasefire, though temporary, comes amid heightened tensions in the region that have raised concerns over broader instability and risks to civilian lives. Meeks acknowledged the importance of diplomatic efforts, including those facilitated by Pakistan, in achieving a pause in the conflict. However, the senior Democrat cautioned that the current development must not be seen as a final solution.

Lasting Peace and Accountability Demanded

Emphasising the need for sustained diplomatic engagement, he called for efforts to transform the ceasefire into a comprehensive and lasting peace agreement. "But a temporary ceasefire is not enough. We must use this moment to pursue a durable, negotiated outcome that reduces the risk of further conflict and instability across the region. Congress needs answers. Donald Trump must provide a full account for why he took the American people to war, a war in which 13 service members were killed and tens of billions are being spent, and what he intends to do to address these costs for the American people," Meeks said.

He further underscored the importance of transparency and accountability from the administration led by Donald Trump, particularly regarding the strategic decisions that led to the escalation of hostilities and the financial and human toll of the conflict.

Call for International Coordination

Highlighting the need for coordinated international efforts, Meeks urged the administration to work closely with regional allies, especially in the Gulf, to ensure that the ceasefire leads to a stable and secure environment. "For this to be durable, the administration must do what it has refused to do throughout this conflict: coordinate. Going forward, the United States must work in close coordination with our Gulf partners and allies to help secure a lasting peace, protect the interests of the American people, and ensure long-term regional stability," he added. (ANI)