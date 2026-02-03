A US-India trade deal has lowered American tariffs on Indian goods from 50% to 18%. Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev praised the move, stating it provides predictability and could save India from losing billions in exports and lakhs of jobs.

Expert Hails 'Welcome News' for Indian Economy

Robinder Sachdev, Foreign Affairs Expert, lauded the US-India deal which lowered US tariffs on India to 18% from 50%. Sachdev, in conversation with ANI, said that the deal is a good news for Indian economy as it provides predictability and stability for US-India trade.

"The news about tariffs on India being reduced to 18% from the 50% I think is definitely a welcome news for Indian economy. It's good news for jobs in India because every 1 % of tariff in America means about $1 billion loss of our exports and $1 billion export loss equates to about a 100,000 jobs. So if 50% tariff had continued for one year That would have meant that India would have lost around 50 billion dollars of exports to America and About 50 lakh jobs lost if not 50, 40 lakhs or 35 lakhs," he said.

"So bottom line is that this deal which has been announced today is welcome news for the economy for many households of India and also gives predictability and stability for US-India trade and strategic relations going forward," he added.

Diplomatic Engagements and Favourable Terms

The deal gave India lower tariff rates than Pakistan. Under the Executive Order issued by US President Donald Trump on July 31, 2025, new reciprocal tariff rates were announced for Pakistan at 19%. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to hold talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Department of State on Tuesday. The meeting is scheduled for 3:30 pm (US local time).

Jaishankar's US Visit

The meeting is part of Jaishankar's three-day visit to the United States, where he is participating in the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial on February 4, hosted by Washington. Ahead of the ministerial, the US Department of State announced that Secretary Rubio will bring together partners from across the globe to strengthen cooperation on critical mineral supply chains. The gathering will focus on enhancing international collaboration to secure reliable and resilient supply chains essential for economic and national security, technological leadership, and the energy transition. Amid this visit, Jaishankar welcomed the recent India-US trade agreement, stating he "welcomed the announcements on bilateral trade." (ANI)