USA: Small plane with 2 aboard crashes into Philadelphia homes, triggers fire; Casualties feared (WATCH)

A small plane crashed into homes in northeast Philadelphia, sparking a massive fire. The Learjet 55 went down near Roosevelt Mall shortly after takeoff. Authorities report casualties, but details remain unclear. The FAA and NTSB are investigating weather conditions that may have contributed to the crash.

USA: Small plane with 2 aboard crashes into Philadelphia homes, triggers fire; Casualties feared (WATCH) vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Feb 1, 2025, 7:32 AM IST

A small plane carrying at least two people crashed in northeast Philadelphia on Friday evening, erupting into a fireball and setting homes and cars on fire. Authorities have reported multiple casualties and injuries.  

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the Learjet 55 aircraft went down near Roosevelt Mall shortly after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The plane was headed to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri.  

The crash happened around 6:06 p.m. local time when the jet took off and climbed to an altitude of 1,600 feet before disappearing from radar within 30 seconds, according to flight data. Eyewitnesses described a massive explosion followed by thick smoke rising from the scene.  

Emergency responders rushed to the crash site, which is located in a densely populated neighbourhood with homes, shops, and busy roads. Several cars and at least one house caught fire, authorities said. Philadelphia’s emergency management office called it a "major incident" and urged residents to avoid the area near Cottman and Bustleton Avenues.  
 
While the FAA reported that two people were on board, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated that there were "reportedly" six passengers. Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact number or released details on casualties.  

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation into the crash, with assistance from the FAA. Reports suggest that the plane was registered to a company operating as Med Jets.  

At the time of the crash, visibility was low due to rain, which may have played a role in the incident. Social media videos showed firefighters battling intense flames as thick black smoke filled the sky.  

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro assured residents that all state resources were being deployed to assist in the response.  

This crash comes just days after a deadly mid-air collision involving a passenger plane and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, which killed 67 people.  

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

'Tahawwur Rana, accused in 26/11 Mumbai attack, set for extradition to India': MEA vkp

'Tahawwur Rana, accused in 26/11 Mumbai attack, set for extradition to India': MEA

Two terrorists killed in IDF anti-terror operation in Jenin; one Israeli soldier dies dmn

Two terrorists killed in IDF anti-terror operation in Jenin; one Israeli soldier dies

Russia accuses Ukraine of executing 22 civilians, including 8 raped women, in Kursk region dmn

Russia accuses Ukraine of executing 22 civilians, including 8 raped women, in Kursk region

Three coaches of Karachi-bound Shalimar Express derail in Pakistan's Lahore due to broken coupler dmn

Three coaches of Karachi-bound Shalimar Express derail in Pakistan's Lahore due to "broken coupler"

Washington air crash: Black boxes recovered from plane, helicopter wreckage on Potomac river vkp

Washington air crash: Black boxes recovered from plane, helicopter wreckage on Potomac river

Recent Stories

Grammy Awards 2025: Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars to give special tribute to LA wildfires victims RBA

Grammy Awards 2025: Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars to give special tribute to LA wildfires victims

Vijay Amritraj hails Federer, Nadal and Djokovic as '3 musketeers of tennis', reflects on their historic era snt

Vijay Amritraj hails Federer, Nadal and Djokovic as '3 musketeers of tennis', reflects on their historic era

UGC NET December 2024 answer key released: Check download link and details iwh

UGC NET December 2024 answer key released: Check download link and details

Ranji Trophy: Is it the end of road for Virat Kohli in Tests after 6-run dismissal in Delhi vs Railways match?

Ranji Trophy: Is it the end of road for Virat Kohli in Tests after 6-run dismissal in Delhi vs Railways match?

Gujarat: Shiv Sena functionary found dead in Bhilad, stuffed in car boot in alleged plot by brother vkp

Gujarat: Shiv Sena functionary found dead in Bhilad, stuffed in car boot in alleged plot by brother

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon