USA: Small plane with 2 aboard crashes into Philadelphia homes, triggers fire; Casualties feared (WATCH)

A small plane crashed into homes in northeast Philadelphia, sparking a massive fire. The Learjet 55 went down near Roosevelt Mall shortly after takeoff. Authorities report casualties, but details remain unclear. The FAA and NTSB are investigating weather conditions that may have contributed to the crash.

A small plane carrying at least two people crashed in northeast Philadelphia on Friday evening, erupting into a fireball and setting homes and cars on fire. Authorities have reported multiple casualties and injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the Learjet 55 aircraft went down near Roosevelt Mall shortly after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The plane was headed to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri.

The crash happened around 6:06 p.m. local time when the jet took off and climbed to an altitude of 1,600 feet before disappearing from radar within 30 seconds, according to flight data. Eyewitnesses described a massive explosion followed by thick smoke rising from the scene.

Emergency responders rushed to the crash site, which is located in a densely populated neighbourhood with homes, shops, and busy roads. Several cars and at least one house caught fire, authorities said. Philadelphia’s emergency management office called it a "major incident" and urged residents to avoid the area near Cottman and Bustleton Avenues.



While the FAA reported that two people were on board, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated that there were "reportedly" six passengers. Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact number or released details on casualties.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation into the crash, with assistance from the FAA. Reports suggest that the plane was registered to a company operating as Med Jets.

At the time of the crash, visibility was low due to rain, which may have played a role in the incident. Social media videos showed firefighters battling intense flames as thick black smoke filled the sky.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro assured residents that all state resources were being deployed to assist in the response.

This crash comes just days after a deadly mid-air collision involving a passenger plane and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, which killed 67 people.

Latest Videos