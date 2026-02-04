US Congressman Rich McCormick says the US aims to make it 'arduous' for Russia to continue its war by cutting it off. He highlighted Ukraine's resources and Russia's small economy, urging a stronger US-India partnership over ties with Moscow.

US Congressman and co-chair of the India Caucus, Rich McCormick said that the US wants to make it arduous for Russia to continue funding for its war. McCormick, in a conversation with ANI, said that they didn't want Russia anywhere near NATO.

He said, "We want to cut Russia off entirely, make it hard for them to continue to prosecute this war, and get rid of their bullying in Europe. Ukraine is a top-five country of resources when it comes to titanium, steel, cobalt, lithium, and uranium. 70% of Europe's wheat is produced in Ukraine," he said.

McComrick further said, "I think it is incredibly important to the stability of that region. We certainly don't want Russia any closer to other NATO allies... Russia only has a $2.1 trillion economy, which is smaller than Texas's economy... Europe has a $20 trillion economy, and it alone can outpace Russia by 10 to 1... Germany has two and a half times the economy of Russia."

US-India Partnership Urged Over Russia Ties

He said that the India-US trade deal will be beneficial for India more than being with Russia. "When two leaders of two great nations get together and actually decide what to do collectively, it does not really matter who is responsible. It is a matter of what the result is. When you look at the long-term benefits it will have on the Indian economy, because Russia is not the answer... But the United States has a $30 trillion economy. Who do you want to do business with? It makes sense. It is going to benefit India dramatically in the future... Russia is a bad guy... Putin is not behaving well," he said.

McComrick said that the Indian constitution represents American values, and not Russian. "He does not care if tens of thousands of people die... When you look at the constitution of India, it is modelled to be similar to the United States, and I think that will benefit them greatly... It will potentially benefit both countries and the rest of the world into the next century, because I think when we combine our forces, everybody benefits," he said.

Meanwhile, US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday noted the US-India deal and the cordial relationship shared by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Yesterday the President struck another great trade deal with India. He spoke with Prime Minister Modi directly. They share a very good relationship," she told reporters. (ANI)