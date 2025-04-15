American Airlines has already been piloting the free service on select routes. By the end of next year, it plans to expand high-speed connectivity to 500 regional aircraft.

American Airlines (AAL) plans to offer free inflight Wi-Fi to loyalty program members starting next year, joining JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Delta Air Lines (DAL), and United Airlines (UAL) in expanding complimentary connectivity as part of their customer experience strategy.

American Airlines’ shares were up more than 2% in early trading Tuesday.

The new offering, sponsored by AT&T, will be available to American’s AAdvantage loyalty program passengers.

The airline expects about 90% of its mainline fleet to be equipped with the necessary satellite Wi-Fi infrastructure by early 2026.

The carrier currently charges over $20 for Wi-Fi access on many domestic flights. The free service will be accessible on planes equipped with Intelsat and Viasat satellite systems, which American Airlines says will cover most of its aircraft.

Older Boeing wide-body jets, which are not slated for immediate upgrades, will continue to offer paid Wi-Fi.

JetBlue Airways was an early adopter of free inflight internet, and Delta Air Lines began offering the perk to SkyMiles members in 2023.

United Airlines, meanwhile, is rolling out SpaceX’s Starlink Wi-Fi across its fleet, with plans to make it free for MileagePlus loyalty members.

Airlines are increasingly using free connectivity to attract and retain frequent flyers and to compete more directly on customer experience rather than fares alone.

American Airlines shares are down 26% over the past year and have declined 44% in 2025, underperforming peers in a volatile year for the airline sector.

