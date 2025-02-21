World's first 'synthetic human robot with muscles' twitches, moves into LIFE in terrifying video (WATCH)

In a groundbreaking move, experts have developed a robot with astonishingly lifelike movements – thanks to synthetic muscles beneath translucent skin. 

World's first 'synthetic human robot with muscles' twitches, moves into LIFE in terrifying video (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 21, 2025, 11:44 AM IST

In a groundbreaking move, experts have developed a robot with astonishingly lifelike movements – thanks to synthetic muscles beneath translucent skin.  Polish startup Clone Robotics has shared a terrifying new clip of Protoclone, its 'faceless, anatomically accurate synthetic human'. 

Protoclone, a six-foot-tall android eerily resembling a human skeleton, devoid of a face but endowed with synthetic bones, tendons, and muscles that mimic real human motion. In a recent viral clip shared by Clone Robotics, the faceless automaton dangles from the ceiling, twitching its limbs with unnerving fluidity—an unsettling sight reminiscent of a sci-fi horror film.

Set against an ominous soundtrack, Protoclone’s erratic movements and bowed head conjure up an image straight out of a mad scientist’s laboratory. The company boldly touts it as “the world’s first bipedal, musculoskeletal android” - a machine designed to move, function, and even exert strength like a human.

Clone Robotics’ video ignited a firestorm of reactions online. Though the machine is bipedal in theory, the video only shows it suspended, flailing its limbs as if struggling to break free. Unlike humanoid robots from rivals like Elon Musk’s Optimus or Boston Dynamics’ Atlas, Protoclone has yet to demonstrate the ability to walk independently.

Also read: Indian-origin scientist’s team makes breakthrough discovery on largest black holes samples & dwarf galaxies

Despite the lack of facial features, Protoclone boasts an eerily accurate human-like structure with over 200 degrees of freedom, simulating an extensive range of movement. Beneath its exterior, the machine contains 1,000 artificial muscle fibers (myofibers) and 500 sensors, allowing it to respond dynamically to its environment.

Powered by pneumatics, the current version relies on air pressure for movement, but Clone Robotics plans to transition to hydraulics—a system using pistons and fluid, making the machine more efficient and silent. A 500-watt electric pump drives liquid through its system, functioning much like a human heart.

"Pneumatics are loud and usually exceed 86 decibels, whereas Clone’s water pump runs at 36 decibels without any acoustic insulation," the company explained, hinting at future refinements in its design.

Even Michelle Dickinson, a nanotechnologist from New Zealand, admitted feeling uneasy:

"I'm going to admit that seeing this faceless android in action has totally creeped me out," she said in a video posted to LinkedIn. "It's made me realise how accustomed we've become to robots that are designed to look friendly."

Founded in Wrocław, Poland, in 2021, Clone Robotics has since expanded to California, where it's actively recruiting technicians and software engineers. The company is calling on ambitious minds, promising that joining their team means:

"You will accelerate human technology by decades by joining Clone."

They further describe their mission as: “Building musculoskeletal, superintelligent androids with the most human-level hands in the world to solve the common problems of daily life.”

Also read: India's new tech focus: AI, IoT and semiconductors to lead growth, says Piyush Goyal

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

China rejects US State Department's revised fact sheet, accuses it of misrepresentation snt

China rejects US State Department's revised fact sheet, accuses it of misrepresentation

Trump's loyalist Kash Patel promises to make FBI "transparent, accountable" after confirmation as director shk

Trump's loyalist Kash Patel promises to make FBI "transparent, accountable" after confirmation as director

White House hails Kash Patel's confirmation as FBI Director, calls it key to Trump's law-and-order agenda snt

White House hails Kash Patel's confirmation as FBI Director, calls it key to Trump's law-and-order agenda

Nepal Foreign Min says KIIT issue being resolved through diplomatic means, calls for fair probe into death dmn

Nepal Foreign Min says KIIT issue being resolved through diplomatic means, calls for fair probe into death

Trump signals potential new trade deal with China, praises Xi Jinping ddr

Trump signals potential new trade deal with China, praises Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Ramam Raghavam REVIEW: Is Samuthirakani's father-son drama worth watching? Read Here RBA

Ramam Raghavam REVIEW: Is Samuthirakani's father-son drama worth watching? Read Here

Sourav Ganguly biopic: 'Rajkummar Rao will play the role', says former Indian cricket captain

Sourav Ganguly biopic: 'Rajkummar Rao will play the role', says former Indian cricket captain

Newmont Stock Rises After-Hours As Q4 Earnings Smash Estimates, Management Stays Bullish On Gold Prices: Retail Sentiment Soars

Newmont Stock Rises After-Hours As Q4 Earnings Smash Estimates, Management Stays Bullish On Gold Prices: Retail Sentiment Soars

Microcap Biotech Aditxt Rallies Retail Interest Ahead Of CEO’s Fireside Chat: What’s On Investors’ Radar?

Microcap Biotech Aditxt Rallies Retail Interest Ahead Of CEO’s Fireside Chat: What’s On Investors’ Radar?

Alibaba Group Stock Soars On Q3 Earnings Beat, Cloud Computing Gains: Retail Stays Bullish

Alibaba Group Stock Soars On Q3 Earnings Beat, Cloud Computing Gains: Retail Stays Bullish

Recent Videos

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Video Icon
Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon