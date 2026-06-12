The US plans to significantly reduce aircraft and warships for NATO in Europe, including fighter jets and naval deployments, according to a report. The Pentagon calls it a move to "rightsize" contributions and foster burden-sharing among allies.

The United States is planning to significantly reduce the aircraft and warships it makes available for NATO operations in Europe, according to a New York Times report.

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The NYT report, citing two senior European officials and a written document shared with allies in early June said, the planned drawdown would affect key military assets used for NATO operations, including fighter jets, surveillance aircraft, refuelling tankers and naval deployments.

Specific Reductions Outlined

The proposed reductions include cutting the number of F-16 and F-15E fighter jets from about 150 to 100, reducing maritime reconnaissance aircraft from 26 to 15, and removing all eight aerial refuelling tanker jets previously available to Europe.

It also includes reallocating a missile-launching submarine and an aircraft carrier along with several warships and scores of jets attached to carrier missions. One of two bomber groups previously assigned for Europe's defence is also expected to be reassigned.

Impact on NATO Capabilities

According to the US publication, the planned changes would limit NATO's ability to conduct long-range strikes and surveillance operations, including monitoring Russian submarine activity and launching long-range missile strikes if required.

Pentagon Cites 'Rightsizing' and Burden-Sharing

The Pentagon has not publicly confirmed the timeline of the drawdown and declined to comment on specific figures, referring instead to a general statement from US European Command on adjusting commitments in Europe.

The US European Command said the United States had informed NATO allies that it will "rightsize" its contributions to the NATO force model as part of a broader burden-sharing approach under the 2026 National Defense Strategy and a vision for "NATO 3.0". @DeptofWar officials notified Allies the U.S. would rightsize its contributions to the @NATO Force Model, consistent with the burden sharing direction in the 2026 National Defense Strategy and the Department’s vision for a “NATO 3.0.” FULL PRESS RELEASE: https://t.co/XMCjV2fjFt pic.twitter.com/g7ItAV3t7H — U.S. European Command (@US_EUCOM) June 3, 2026

"There has been an unhealthy co-dependence in the NATO Force Model on US forces," said US Air Force General Alexus G Grynkewich, Commander of US European Command, adding that the planned adjustments were aimed at making NATO defence planning more realistic.

The move is being led by Under Secretary for War for Policy Elbridge Colby, who has argued that European allies and Canada must take greater responsibility for conventional defence on the continent. US officials said the changes were coordinated over several months with NATO structures and are intended to strengthen alliance capabilities by encouraging greater contributions from European members ahead of upcoming NATO discussions. (ANI)