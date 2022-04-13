18-yr-old US teen accepted to 27 colleges, earns Rs 30 crore in scholarships

Jonathan Walker, 18, attends Rutherford Senior High School in Panama City. He must now select one of the 27 colleges from which he want to study. Some of these colleges have Ivy League titles, such as Harvard University, Yale University, and the University of Pennsylvania.

Every spring, youngsters in the United States apply to universities of their choosing and eventually choose one. That decision was difficult for Jonathan Walker because he was admitted to every university to which he applied. They're all 27 of them.

According to ABC News, the 18-year-old also received $4 million in scholarships. Jonathan Walker, 18, attends Rutherford Senior High School in Panama City. He must now select one of the 27 colleges from which he want to study. Some of these colleges have Ivy League titles, such as Harvard University, Yale University, and the University of Pennsylvania.

"It's strange to think that I applied to all these institutions and was accepted," Walker remarked. He stated that his writings aided him in being admitted into all of these universities.

When questioned about his reaction to getting all of the acceptance letters, he stated, "Time after time, I would just answer that it was just surprise." Simply to check whether they were interested in me... I wouldn't say I became accustomed to it. Every time I started a new school, I was ecstatic."

The teenager enjoys science and is a member of the varsity football team. On his YouTube channel, he exhibited the gadget he built to solve prescription medication difficulties as well as an internal combustion engine filter. He intends to major in both electrical engineering and biomedical engineering. His goal is to create technologies that will benefit handicapped persons and underserved communities. He has previously created a gadget that assists persons who are blind or deaf.

