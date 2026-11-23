India and Nepal signed eight MoUs covering space technology, security, healthcare, and urban development. The agreements followed bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal PM Balendra Shah to deepen diplomatic cooperation.

India and Nepal Sign Eight Key Agreements During PM Visit to Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): India and Nepal signed eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) spanning space technology, security training, civil service capacity building, health, traditional medicine, sustainable urban development, and agriculture during Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s state visit to New Delhi. The agreements were exchanged following bilateral delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart at Hyderabad House.

In the space and communication sector, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Nepal’s Ministry of Information and Communication (MOIC) signed an MoU on the Establishment of a Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Network for the Utilization of the South Asia Satellite. Strengthening cooperation in policing and forensic sciences, two agreements were inked: one for Academic and Research Collaboration between the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and the Crime Investigation Department of Nepal Police, and another between India's Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) and the National Police Academy (NPA) of Nepal. To bolster institutional governance, the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) under India’s Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances signed an MoU with the Nepal Administrative Staff College under Nepal's Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration for a Capacity Building Training Programme for Civil Servants of Nepal. In the healthcare sector, the two sides signed two pacts: an MoU between India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Nepal's Ministry of Health and Food Safety on Cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine, alongside a government-to-government agreement on Cooperation in the field of Ayurveda and other Traditional Systems of Medicine. The two governments also signed MoUs on Technical Cooperation in the field of Sustainable Urban Development and on Cooperation in the field of Livestock and Fisheries Development.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi recieved his Nepali counterpart at Hyderabad House for the high-level bilateral talks. Highlighting the key engagement between the two leaders, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote in a post on X, "Prime Minister @narendramodi received Prime Minister of Nepal, Rt. Hon’ble Balendra Shah @ShahBalen at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi today." "The two leaders will exchange views on various aspects of India-Nepal relations and explore new avenues to further strengthen and deepen bilateral cooperation," he added. The MEA spokesperson also reflected on previous engagements of the Nepali PM as part of his state visit. "State Visit begins on a special note. A ceremonial welcome was accorded to Prime Minister Rt. Hon’ble Balendra Shah @ShahBalen of Nepal at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. It reflected the special warmth and enduring friendship between India and Nepal," Jaiswal wrote in a post on X. "A tribute to the timeless legacy of Mahatma! Prime Minister Rt. Hon’ble Balendra Shah @ShahBalen of Nepal offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat Memorial in New Delhi today," another post read. Shah, who arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day state visit, made his first visit since assuming office in March 2026. (ANI)