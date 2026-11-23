A woman from Kerala living in Canada has struck a life-changing jackpot, winning 5 million Canadian dollars (approximately Rs 32 crore) in a national lottery. Sneha Joy, who lives in Edmonton, matched all six winning numbers in the Lotto 6/49 Classic draw held on October 21.

A woman from Kerala living in Canada has struck a life-changing jackpot, winning 5 million Canadian dollars (approximately Rs 32 crore) in a national lottery. Sneha Joy, who lives in Edmonton, matched all six winning numbers in the Lotto 6/49 Classic draw held on October 21. Her unexpected win has brought her a fortune, but her first plans involve financial security, family and travelling around the world.

The prize money was officially handed over to Joy on Friday by Western Canada Lottery Corporation officials after completing the necessary verification procedures.

Recalling her reaction after discovering the win, Joy said, "I was shocked!" Describing her emotions in three words, she added: “Shock. Happy. Relief.”

What Will Kerala Woman Do With Rs 32 Crore Lottery Prize?

Despite the massive windfall, Joy's first priority is not extravagant shopping or luxury purchases. She wants to clear her existing home loan and become financially free from the commitment.

"I'm going to pay off my mortgage," she said. Revealing her plans after settling the loan, she added, "After that, I'm going to take a trip around the world!"

Joy also wants her family to benefit from her newfound fortune. "I'm also going to share with family," she said.

Who Is Sneha Joy?

Sneha Joy hails from Vengoor in Kerala's Ernakulam district. She is the daughter of PP Joy, a local Congress leader, and Jolly Joy.

Around five years ago, she moved to Edmonton, Canada, with her husband, Vijil Varghese, who originally belongs to Nilambur in Malappuram district.

Before moving abroad, Joy was actively involved in community activities in Kerala. In 2020, she reportedly contested the local body elections as a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate from Vengoor Grama Panchayat.

Her lottery victory has brought immense happiness to her family back home. Her father reportedly expressed gratitude and described the unexpected fortune as a blessing following their prayers.

From clearing a mortgage to exploring the world, Joy now has an opportunity to turn several long-held dreams into reality.