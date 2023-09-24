Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US spy agencies provide information to Canada regarding Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing: Report

    This revelation comes at a time when a top US diplomat in Canada confirmed shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners, prompting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to suggest a "potential link" between Indian government agents and Nijjar's killing.

    First Published Sep 24, 2023, 5:57 PM IST

    US spy agencies reportedly provided information to Canada following the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June, leading to allegations of India's involvement in the plot. However, according to Western allied officials, Canada developed the most definitive intelligence that led it to accuse India of orchestrating the assassination.

    While US intelligence agencies offered context to Canada, the crucial evidence implicating India in the plot came from intercepted communications of Indian diplomats in Canada, as per the allied officials. The US only learned about the plot and evidence of India's involvement after Nijjar's death.

    Nijjar had reportedly been warned continuously about the danger to his life by Canadian officials, friends, and associates. Following his death, US officials informed their Canadian counterparts that they had no advance information about the plot.

    The US has called on India to cooperate with Canada in its investigations into Nijjar's killing, while Trudeau emphasized that Canada had shared evidence with India and urged New Delhi to collaborate constructively to establish the facts.

    India has maintained that it did not receive specific information from Ottawa in the case.

