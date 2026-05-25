US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited the Taj Mahal before landing in Jaipur to see Amer Fort. His four-day India trip includes meetings with the PM and EAM, culminating in his participation in the upcoming Quad Summit in New Delhi.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio landed in Jaipur on Monday afternoon shortly after visiting the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra earlier today. Rubio, along with his wife and accompanied by the American delegation, will visit the Amer Fort in the pink city, where he will be received by Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari.

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Rubio Hails Taj Mahal as 'Treasure of the World'

Rubio on Monday visited the iconic Taj Mahal along with his wife, Jeanette Rubio and hailed the monument as one of the treasures of the world. They spent around one and a half hours at the Taj Mahal and wrote in the visitors' book, "Thank you for allowing us to visit one of the true treasures of the World."

Sharing snippets from their visit to the grand mausoleum, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor called it a breathtaking symbol of India's extraordinary heritage and craftsmanship.

Wonderful to be back at the iconic Taj Mahal with @SecRubio, @jeanettedr4 and Robert Gabriel. A breathtaking symbol of India’s extraordinary heritage and craftsmanship. pic.twitter.com/ezoCNJ3l1C — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) May 25, 2026

High-Profile Visits to the Monument

Last year, US Vice President JD Vance visited the monument along with his wife, Usha Vance and their children Vivek, Mirabel and Ewan.

The Taj Mahal has also been visited by several other global leaders in the past, including former US President Donald Trump, who toured the monument during his first term as President, along with First Lady Melania Trump. During his visit, Trump described the monument as a symbol of India's cultural richness, saying, "Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India."

Diplomatic Engagements and Quad Summit

Rubio's visit to Jaipur is part of his four-day trip to India, during which he is scheduled to participate in the Quad Summit on Tuesday. He began his visit to India from the Missionaries of Charity at Kolkata, followed by meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then later holding delegation-level talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Rubio also held discussions with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

In a major diplomatic deployment matching this regional focus, India is gearing up to host the foreign ministers of the Quad nations in the national capital to deliberate on the evolving security matrix of the Indo-Pacific and the escalating friction points across West Asia. The high-level congregation of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue--bringing together India, the United States, Australia, and Japan--is locked in for May 26 under the chairmanship of External Affairs Minister Jaishankar.