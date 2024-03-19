Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    US Secretary Blinken raises alarm as entire Gaza population faces severe acute food insecurity crisis

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's stark declaration of Gaza's severe food insecurity has reverberated globally, amplifying calls for urgent humanitarian intervention. The revelation, highlighting an impending catastrophe, has triggered a swift and concerted international response to address the escalating crisis in the region.

    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 5:08 PM IST

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has raised significant concerns over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, highlighting that the entire population is facing "severe levels of acute food insecurity." This alarming statement underscores the urgent need to escalate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory.

    Speaking at a press conference during his official visit to the Philippines, Blinken emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that Gaza's population has been classified as experiencing severe acute food insecurity according to reputable measures. This classification marks the first time an entire population has been categorized in such a manner, highlighting the severity of the crisis.

    Blinken's remarks precede his upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia and Egypt, where discussions will focus on securing a hostage deal and a temporary truce in Gaza, in addition to increasing aid deliveries. This visit will mark Blinken's sixth trip to the Middle East since the eruption of war in Gaza on October 7, triggered by Hamas's aggressive actions.

    The United Nations has been issuing warnings for weeks regarding an impending famine in Gaza, with aid agencies facing significant challenges in accessing the territory, particularly in the northern regions. While efforts have been made to deliver aid via air or sea, these alternatives are not sustainable compared to land deliveries, as highlighted by UN agencies.

    The critical situation in Gaza necessitates immediate and concerted efforts from the international community to address food insecurity and provide essential humanitarian assistance to the vulnerable population. Israel has slowly started allowing the inflow of aid to Gaza through the land route.

