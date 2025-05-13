synopsis

The US and Saudi Arabia signed a record-breaking $142 billion arms deal, providing Saudi Arabia with state-of-the-art warfighting equipment.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The US and Saudi Arabia signed a mammoth arms deal Tuesday that the White House called the largest "in history" amid a raft of agreements inked by Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.

"The United States and Saudi Arabia signed the largest defence sales agreement in history -- nearly $142 billion, providing Saudi Arabia with state-of-the-art warfighting equipment," the White House said in a statement.

 

