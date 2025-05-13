Riyadh: US President Donald Trump received a royal welcome upon his arrival in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Crown Prince personally welcomed Trump, whose plane landed with a Royal Saudi Air Force escort. A crucial summit between the US and Gulf countries will take place tomorrow. The fact that Trump is not visiting Israel and whether there will be a significant announcement regarding Palestine is drawing global attention.

The Middle East has seen the most significant developments since Donald Trump took office, most notably the Hamas-Israel ceasefire. Speculation is rife about whether Trump, who is returning without visiting Israel, will announce the recognition of Palestine as a state. It's also noteworthy that he softened his stance on the Houthis and negotiated with Hamas to release an American-Israeli prisoner. Trump is also visiting the UAE and Qatar along with Saudi Arabia.

The Gulf summit in Saudi Arabia will also include Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Significantly, Trump will be able to meet with all GCC nations at once. He is expected to announce America's Middle East policy at this summit, which will be crucial for the global political landscape. The visit is expected to generate trillion-dollar deals in defense, energy, aviation, and AI sectors. Maintaining this relationship with the Middle East, even above China, is crucial for America.

A $100 billion defense deal between US and Saudi Arabia is anticipated, a civil nuclear cooperation agreement is also on the cards. The US has waived the demand for Saudi Arabia to establish diplomatic relations with Israel for this. Saudi Arabia will invest $600 billion in the US within four years. The potential for mineral mining in Saudi Arabia, valued at $2.5 trillion, is also being explored. Qatar and the UAE are likely to purchase more Boeing aircraft from the US. Military cooperation talks will also take place.