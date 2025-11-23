At the G20 Summit, PM Modi met Japanese PM Takaichi to boost ties in defence & trade. He also met the IMF MD and held an IBSA leaders' meeting, calling for institutional reform and strengthening the voice of the Global South.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday discussed ways to accelerate bilateral cooperation with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. PM Modi, during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, said that the two are looking to enhance ties between their nations.

In a post on X, he said, "Had a productive meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan. We discussed ways to add momentum to bilateral cooperation in areas such as innovation, defence, talent mobility and more. We are also looking to enhance trade ties between our nations. A strong India-Japan partnership is vital for a better planet." Had a productive meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan. We discussed ways to add momentum to bilateral cooperation in areas such as innovation, defence, talent mobility and more. We are also looking to enhance trade ties between our nations. A strong India-Japan… pic.twitter.com/4UexmElSwQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2025

This meeting was the first time the two leaders met in person since Sanae Takaichi assumed office as Japan's first female Prime Minister in October 2025. PM Modi had previously held a congratulatory phone call with her on October 29, 2025.

Earlier, on October 29, PM Modi spoke with PM Takaichi and congratulated her on assuming office. He discussed the shared vision of advancing the partnership between the two countries, and the leaders underscored that stronger India-Japan ties are vital for global peace, stability and prosperity.

Sharing the details of the call in a post on X, PM Modi said, "Had a warm conversation with Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan. Congratulated her on assuming office and discussed our shared vision for advancing the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, with focus on economic security, defence cooperation and talent mobility. We agreed that stronger India-Japan ties are vital for global peace, stability and prosperity."

Interaction with IMF chief

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi interacted with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund.

Interacted with Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund on the sidelines of the Johannesburg G20 Summit.@KGeorgieva @IMFNews pic.twitter.com/164ujnQEJR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2025

IBSA meeting on strengthening Global South

He also held a leaders' meeting of IBSA, a forum which reflects the enduring commitment to strengthening the voice and aspirations of the Global South.

In a post on X, he said, "During the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, President Lula of Brazil, President Ramaphosa of South Africa and I held a leaders' meeting of IBSA, a forum which reflects our enduring commitment to strengthening the voice and aspirations of the Global South. IBSA is no ordinary grouping. It is an important platform that connects three continents, three large democratic powers and three major economies."

During the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, President Lula of Brazil, President Ramaphosa of South Africa and I held a leaders' meeting of IBSA, a forum which reflects our enduring commitment to strengthening the voice and aspirations of the Global South. IBSA is no ordinary grouping.… pic.twitter.com/s2oKfEEYXN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2025

"Ours is a bond that is heartfelt, carrying with it diversity, shared values and shared aspirations. All three IBSA nations have held the G20 Presidency in the last three years and have used this opportunity to further the human-centric agenda," he added.

Suggestions to deepen IBSA cooperation

"Highlighted a few suggestions to deepen IBSA cooperation: IBSA must send a unified message to the world that institutional reform is no longer optional...it is now essential. It is a reality that global institutions are far removed from the realities of the 21st century. This has to change. Close coordination in the fight against terror. There can be no room for double standards on this issue. Establish an IBSA Digital Innovation Alliance that will leverage technology for human-centric development. Start an IBSA Fund for Climate-Resilient Agriculture. This is vital for food security and sustainability," he added.

