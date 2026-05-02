A US committee report accuses Chinese mining firms of a global pattern of corruption, environmental damage, and human rights abuses. Titled 'China's Minerals Mafia,' it documents 14 cases of illegal and abusive practices worldwide.

US Committee Details 'China's Minerals Mafia' Report

A new three-part report released by the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (SCCCP) has accused Chinese mining companies of engaging in what it described as a global pattern of corruption, environmental destruction, and human rights abuses in their pursuit of critical mineral dominance, according to the committee's press release.

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Titled "China's Minerals Mafia: A Global Pattern of Corruption, Environmental Destruction, and Human Rights Abuses," the report documents 14 cases in which Chinese mining firms, which the committee said operate under the control of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), allegedly engaged in "corrupt, illegal, and abusive practices" worldwide. According to the SCCCP's release, these practices include exploiting weak and indebted governments, predatory business conduct, forced and child labour, and severe environmental degradation.

Zambia Case Study: Toxic Spill and Alleged Cover-Up

The report begins with a case in Zambia involving what the committee described as "tens of millions of litres of highly toxic mining waste" spilling from the tailings dam of a Chinese state-owned copper mine operated by Sino Metals. According to the SCCCP, the spill devastated nearby communities by contaminating drinking water, killing fish, and destroying vegetation relied upon by local villagers.

For the first time, the Select Committee said it is publishing the full environmental assessment that it alleges was suppressed by Sino Metals following the disaster. As cited in the SCCCP's release, Drizit Zambia, an environmental management company, presented findings in April 2025 to both Sino Metals and the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA), concluding that approximately 1.5 million tons of waste material had spilt into the river system. The assessment also found that nearly 900,000 tons of toxic metals, including cyanide, arsenic, zinc, and lead, were leaching into surrounding soil and groundwater, according to the committee.

Alleged Government Complicity and Media Influence

The SCCCP further alleged that the Zambian government had been complicit by enabling Sino Metals and failing to adequately protect its citizens. According to the committee's report, China holds substantial political and financial influence in Zambia, including control over significant parts of the country's media ecosystem through a reported 60% stake in the Zambia National Broadcast Channel, which the committee said shapes media narratives in Beijing's favour.

Intimidation and Inadequate Compensation

According to the SCCCP release, committee staff travelled to Zambia earlier this year and met with civil society groups seeking accountability for the spill. These organisations reportedly told staff that they had faced harassment from Sino Metals and that the number of groups working to mitigate the damage had fallen from 30 to five due to intimidation tactics. The committee also alleged that community members attempting to document the disaster site had been arrested for taking photographs.

The report further claims that Sino Metals failed to provide meaningful compensation to affected families. According to the committee, victims were allegedly pressured into signing compensation agreements written in unfamiliar languages and offered what it described as inadequate payments despite suffering major losses of land, livestock, and crops. The release cited one farmer who previously earned more than USD 200 per week but now survives on a household income of USD 42 weekly without compensation.

Global Pattern and Unfair Competition

Beyond Zambia, the Select Committee said its investigation identified 13 additional cases globally that, according to the report, demonstrate how Chinese mining companies have harmed local communities and ecosystems.

The committee concluded that Chinese firms' alleged willingness to cut corners on environmental, labour, and human rights standards, combined with what it described as the People's Republic of China's market manipulation, creates unfair competitive pressure on U.S. and Western companies. "The unfortunate truth is that the more Chinese mining companies cut corners on environmental, labour, and human rights standards, lowering their cost of doing business, combined with the PRC's global market manipulation, the more difficult it is for U.S. and other Western companies to compete," the report stated, as cited by the SCCCP's release. (ANI)