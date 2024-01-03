US Presidential Elections: Vivek Ramaswamy receives Rig Veda (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, proud of his Hindu faith, received a copy of the Rig Veda in a spiritual ceremony at the Dayton Temple.

    United States Presidential Election candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has often remarked that he is proud of his Hindu faith. In fact, he has gone on to claim that it is his Hindu faith that motivated his move to politics. In this backdrop, it wasn't surprising when the Republican presidential candidate received a copy of the Rig Veda. The copy of the Rig Vedam by gifted by the non-profit, Kerala Hindus of North America (KHNA) to parents of Vivek Ramaswamy, who received it with immense reverence at the Dayton Temple in Ohio, US.

    Vivek's father conducted a pooja for the book and passed it to Vivek, who recited the Aikyamatya Suktam (prayer for uniting people and bringing them together to work towards the common goal of peace).

    The Yale law school graduate with a net worth of about USD 630 million stirred controversy by publicly criticizing CNN for excluding him and fellow candidate Chris Christie from the 5th Primary Debate in Iowa, scheduled for January 10, 2024. Ramaswamy, with a net worth of approximately USD 630 million, failed to meet CNN's polling threshold of 10%, a requirement for participation.

    The CNN Iowa debate mandates candidates to achieve 10% polling in three surveys, including one focused on Iowa caucusgoers. Given Ramaswamy's consistently low polling numbers, his chances of participating in the GOP debate were already minimal. In response, the biotech entrepreneur accused CNN of a "desperate bid" to narrow the debate's scope and alleged favouritism toward Nikki Haley, whom he criticized as the "least conservative and most corrupt candidate."

    Expressing his discontent, Ramaswamy declared his intention to attend an alternative event in Des Moines with conservative podcaster Tim Pool rather than participating in the CNN debate. Additionally, he pledged support for Republican presidential rival Donald Trump, emphasizing his commitment to withdrawing from primaries in states that barred Trump from running.

    Ramaswamy's vow followed recent decisions by Colorado and Maine to exclude Trump from their presidential primaries due to his alleged role in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot. The states accused Trump of "insurrection," asserting that he spread unfounded claims about voter fraud, inciting his supporters to storm the Capitol and disrupt the certification of the 2020 election results.

