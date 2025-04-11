user
Caught on camera: Helicopter spins, crashes into Hudson River in New York, 6 dead (WATCH)

A family of five Spanish tourists, including three children, and a pilot were killed after their sightseeing helicopter crashed into the Hudson River in New York on Thursday.

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 11, 2025, 8:56 AM IST

Six people were killed, including three children, after a helicopter crashed in New York's Hudson River on Thursday, as reported by CNN, citing New York City Mayor. The deceased included a pilot and a family visiting from Spain.

According to CNN, the crash, which occurred at Pier 40 in the late afternoon, involved a Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV helicopter which took off from lower Manhattan, circled the Statue of Liberty, and flew north along the Hudson River toward the George Washington Bridge. It then turned back south before crashing into the river near New Jersey.

Meanwhile, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) has issued an advisory following the crash, stating that there will be an increase in emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the area.

"Due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street, expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas," NYPD stated.

Also read: NIA gets 18-day custody of 26/11 plotter Tahawwur Rana after extradition to India

As per CNN, the weather conditions at the time of the incident were cloudy, with winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts reaching up to 25 mph. Visibility was good, but light rain was expected to move into the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the incident and said it is working with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which is leading the investigation as per CNN.

More details awaited. 

Also read: Trump acknowledges 'transition problems' with tariff plans as US markets tumble. What he said

