The US military said it killed two alleged drug traffickers in a strike on a boat in the eastern Pacific, while the Coast Guard searched for a third person who survived, amid renewed debate over the legality of US counternarcotics operations.

The US military said it killed two alleged drug traffickers in a strike on a boat in the eastern Pacific Friday, while the Coast Guard was searching for a third person who survived.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said in a post on X that included a clip of a multi-engined boat being smashed by an explosion.

Scroll to load tweet…

Three people were visible in the footage prior to the strike, and SOUTHCOM said it "immediately" notified the US Coast Guard to look for the one who survived.

President Donald Trump's administration began targeting alleged smuggling boats in early September, insisting it is effectively at war with alleged "narco-terrorists" operating out of Venezuela.

But it has provided no definitive evidence that the vessels are involved in drug trafficking, prompting heated debate about the legality of the operations.

International law experts and rights groups say the strikes likely amount to extrajudicial killings as they have apparently targeted civilians who do not pose an immediate threat to the United States.

The latest strike was the first carried out since late last year, and is also the first since US forces seized leftist Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in a lighting raid on Caracas in early January, bringing him and his wife to the United States to stand trial.

Also on Friday, the United States announced that its top officer General Dan Caine will host military leaders from 34 countries on February 11 in Washington "to build shared understanding of common security priorities and strengthen regional cooperation."

"Participating defense leaders will explore the importance of strong partnerships, continued cooperation, and united efforts to counter criminal and terrorist organizations, as well as external actors undermining regional security and stability," Caine's office said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)