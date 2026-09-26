At the UNGA, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif credited Donald Trump's intervention for preventing a 2025 war with India following Operation Sindoor. He said Pakistan acted in self-defence, a claim New Delhi disputes, stating no third party was involved.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday (local time), again referred to the four-day military confrontation in May 2025 that followed India’s Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. He credited US President Donald Trump for his role in preventing further escalation, saying his intervention came at a time when the two nuclear-armed neighbours were at a critical juncture. New Delhi has consistently maintained that the May 2025 ceasefire between India and Pakistan was reached through direct communication between the two sides, with no role played by any third party.

Sharif on Pakistan's 'Self-Defence' Claim

Further, Sharif said Pakistan exercised its “inherent right of self-defence” under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter during the tensions and praised the country’s armed forces for their response. "A year ago, Pakistan faced external aggression from India under a false pretext. Pakistan exercised its inherent right of self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter," he said.

“His timely intervention came at a decisive juncture when two nuclear-armed neighbors stood at the brink of an all-out war. And, who knows, Mr. President, the extent of devastation that could have taken place had President Trump not stepped in at this critical moment with clarity of thought and action. Mr President, we must therefore ensure that South Asia never reaches that precipice ever again,” Sharif said, adding that South Asia must ensure it never reaches such a situation again.

Praise for Armed Forces

“Our brave and valiant armed forces, under the courageous leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, responded with precision and professionalism. They silenced the enemy, repulsed its attack and taught it a lesson it shall never, ever forget,” Sharif said.

Background: The May 2025 Flashpoint

On April 22, 2025, a terror attack in Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 people after attackers targeted civilians. The incident was followed by India’s launch of Operation Sindoor, aimed at striking terror infrastructure linked to the attack.