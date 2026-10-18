Husbands often surprise their wives with gifts. But a man in the US gave his wife a simple lottery ticket, and it completely changed their lives with a massive Rs 5 crore win.

Husbands often surprise their wives with sweet gifts. But a man in the US gave his wife a simple lottery ticket, and it completely changed their lives. The wife scratched the ticket and hit a massive jackpot of 577,777 dollars. In Indian currency, this amount crosses Rs 5 crore. This unexpected win has turned into an unforgettable moment for the couple.

This lucky incident took place in Virginia, USA. The woman lives in Bedford County. Virginia Lottery officials shared the details of this massive win. The husband bought two 'Gold 7s' scratch-off lottery tickets. He picked them up from a Quik-E Foods store located on Waterlick Road in Forest, Virginia.

He came back home and left the two tickets on the table as a surprise gift for his wife. The wife thought it was just a regular fun gift. She scratched the tickets to test her luck. But a huge surprise was waiting for her! One of the tickets revealed the game's top prize of 577,777 dollars. The couple just could not believe their luck.

Nobody expects a small gift to turn into a multi-crore jackpot. The woman shared her excitement with the lottery officials. She plans to use a part of the winning money for travel. A simple purchase from a local store has now become a lifelong memory for the couple. A small gesture of love literally turned into a multi-crore fortune.

Sometimes, the smallest gifts bring the biggest happiness. This Virginia couple experienced exactly that. The news of a wife winning over Rs 5 crore from her husband's casual gift is now grabbing everyone's attention.

However, winning a lottery is purely a game of luck. Such massive wins are very rare, and buying a ticket never guarantees a prize.