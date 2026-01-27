US leaders, including Congressman Michael Baumgartner, President Donald Trump, and various governors, extended wishes for India's 77th Republic Day, highlighting the pivotal US-India relationship for global peace and prosperity.

US Congressman Michael Baumgartner extended wishes as India celebrated its 77th Republic Day on Monday. In a video message he greeted people and recalled his visit to India. He also called the relationship between New Delhi and Washington pivotal to world peace and prosperity. "Wishing you a wonderful celebration on this day that we mark the ratification of India's Constitution. I had the wonderful opportunity to visit India this summer as a guest of the Indian government. I had a great time. India is such a wonderful country and the relationship with America is so important for the future of the world and our strength, peace and prosperity. Everybody enjoy the celebration. I wish I could be with you and please come on out and visit me in Washington, D.C. one of these days. All right, have a great day", Baumgartner said.

US Leaders Greet India on Republic Day

Wishes poured in from across the US on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day. South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden said he is confident that the United States and India will continue to build an "even stronger relationship" in the coming years.

The Governor of Washington, Bob Ferguson, while proclaiming today as the "Republic Day of India", encouraged "all the residents to join in recognising the achievements of the Indian and Indian American communities and the enduring bonds of friendship between Washington and the Republic of India."

The Governor of Alaska, Mike Dunleavy, while proclaiming today as the "Republic Day of India", also encouraged all the Alaskans to "join in recognising the contributions of the Indian community and the enduring bonds between Alaska and India."

US President Donald Trump on Monday extended wishes as India celebrates its 77th Republic Day.His remarks were shared by the US Embassy in India in a post on X.Trump said, "On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day. The United States and India share a historic bond as the world's oldest and largest democracies."

Parade Highlights and Chief Guests

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, were the Chief Guests for the 2026 Republic Day celebrations.

India's 77th Republic Day parade concluded on Monday after a spectacular showcase of the country's military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path.

Significance of Republic Day

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic.

The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. While independence on August 15, 1947, ended colonial rule, it was the adoption of the Constitution that completed India's transition to self-governance based on law, institutional accountability, and the will of the Indians. (ANI)