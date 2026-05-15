Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed a surge in crude oil exports to India, citing transparent data. The strategic partnership defies Western sanctions, with India prioritizing national interest to secure cost-effective fuel.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday confirmed that Russian crude oil exports to India have surged, reinforcing a strategic partnership that continues to defy global pressures and Western sanctions. Responding to a query from ANI during a media briefing on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in the national capital, the Kremlin's top diplomat pointed to transparent records to validate increased oil supplies to India. "We published this data in the global media... This information shows that oil supplies to India increased, and it does not depend on us, but on our Indian counterparts...," Lavrov stated.

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It comes as India continues to buy discounted Russian oil despite Western sanctions, asserting that its procurement strategies are dictated by national interest, focusing on securing cost-effective fuel to power one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

Moscow's Confidence in Energy Alliance

These observations reflect Moscow's unwavering confidence in its energy alliance with India. Russia has solidified its position as a primary crude supplier for India. This shift mirrors a wider transformation of the global oil landscape, as geopolitical friction and evolving international regulations continue to redraw traditional trade routes.

Lavrov Accuses US of Monopolising Power Resources

In a sharp critique of Washington's broader strategy, Lavrov accused the United States of attempting to monopolise the world's power resources while systematically squeezing Russian energy giants like Lukoil and Rosneft out of global supply chains. He further asserted that the US leadership intends to "bring every significant energy supply route under their control."

Earlier, Al Jazeera also reported that, according to a Russian diplomat, "The United States has adopted doctrinal documents proclaiming that it must dominate global energy markets."

BRICS Meeting Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Sergey Lavrov is attending the high-profile BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, being held from May 14 to 15, where he is joined by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. The summit unfolds against a backdrop of deep internal divisions within the BRICS bloc regarding the volatile situation in West Asia and the escalating crisis in the Strait of Hormuz.

As regional geopolitics are rapidly reshaped by friction involving Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the United States, India continues to perform a delicate diplomatic high-wire act. New Delhi remains focused on balancing its strategic interests amidst the competing demands of these global and regional powers. (ANI)