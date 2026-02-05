US Ambassador Sergio Gor lauded EAM S. Jaishankar's high-level meetings in the US, calling the bilateral potential 'limitless.' Jaishankar reviewed cooperation and discussed the Indo-Pacific, West Asia, and Ukraine with US counterparts.

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor on Thursday lauded External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's meeting with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and United States Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent. Gor said that the talks represented limitless potential. In a post on X, he said, "Engagement at the highest levels is currently happening. The United States is ready to elevate this relationship even further. Limitless Potential!" https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/2019278736668127629?s=20

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Jaishankar details review of bilateral cooperation

Jaishankar, who is in the US as part of the Critical Minerals Ministerial hosted by the Rubio, says that the two side also reviewed their bilateral cooperation during his meetings with the US Secretary. The EAM said that topics such as the Indo-Pacific, West Asia, and Ukraine were discussed. "We did a fairly detailed review of our bilateral cooperation. It's natural when foreign ministers meet that you discuss the diplomatic agenda. Also, the calendar - what do we expect each one of us to do this year together, so a lot of our discussion was devoted to that, the bilateral side. But again, foreign ministers meet, and we talk about our business: the Indo-Pacific, what is happening in West Asia, the Middle East, Gaza, and the Ukraine conflict. There was a kind of global review of what was happening in the Western Hemisphere. In a sense, we discussed the world, we discussed our relationship, and it was a very open sort of forthcoming conversation," he said.

EAM attends Critical Minerals meet

At the Critical Minerals meet, the EAM underlined India's support for the FORGE (Forum on Resource, Geostrategic Engagement) initiative. "I am here to attend the Critical Minerals Ministerial, which was convened by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a number of countries, nearly 50 countries were here. The meeting is going on today, and it was the principal reason. The discussion was very good. Critical minerals are a very important subject; the US has been a partner for some years. Today, they have launched a new edition - FORGE, which we have supported. It is a successor to the Mineral Security Partnership. To me, it was a productive and outcome-oriented meeting," he said. (ANI)