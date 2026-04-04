US and Israeli strikes have targeted over 30 universities in Iran since the war began in February, Iran’s science minister said. The attacks have intensified tensions in the region, while Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also struck an Israel-linked ship in the Gulf.

US-Israeli strikes have hit more than 30 universities across Iran since the war broke out in late February, Iran's science minister said on Saturday.

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"To date, more than 30 universities have been directly targeted," Hossein Simai Sarraf told reporters during a visit to the Shahid Beheshti University in northern Tehran, which was struck on Friday.

Iran Guards say targeted ,Israel,-linked ship in Gulf

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday they targeted an Israel-linked ship in the Gulf in a drone attack, setting it on fire.

On their Sepah News website, the Guards said they targeted a commercial vessel, the MSC Ishyka, "owned by the Israeli regime and flying the flag of a third country" at the Khalifa Bin Salman port in Bahrain.

The Guards naval forces had earlier said in a post on X that the ship was attacked "in the Strait of Hormuz".

"A drone struck the vessel ... linked to the Zionist regime in the Strait of Hormuz; the ship caught fire," they said.

The MarineTraffic website said the Liberian-flagged ship was still moored at the port in Bahrain on Friday night.

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