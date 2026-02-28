The US and Israel have launched a joint military strike on Iran, 'Operation Roaring Lion,' to disarm the regime. Exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi has called it a 'humanitarian intervention,' urging Iranians to prepare to rise up.

West Asia finds itself plunged into another conflict as the United State and Israel conducted joint strike on Iran in what has been dubbed as Operation Roaring Lion. The aim they say is to prevent the Islamist regime from arming itself while calling for the people to rise up and seize power.

Pahlavi Hails Strike as 'Humanitarian Intervention'

One rallying point for the Iranian people over the last few months of intensified protests has been the former crown prince Reza Pahlavi, who dubbed the strike a humanitarian intervention. In a video posted on X Pahlavi, "My dear compatriots, Moments of destiny lie ahead of us. The aid that the President of the United States promised to the brave people of Iran has now arrived. This is a humanitarian intervention; and its target is the Islamic Republic, its repressive apparatus, and its machinery of slaughter--not the country and great nation of Iran. But, even with the arrival of this aid, the final victory will still be forged by our hands. It is we, the people of Iran, who will finish the job in this final battle. The time to return to the streets is near.

Message to Iran's Security Forces

The former Prince who has been living in exile in France also called on Iran's security apparatus to rise up against the Islamist regime. "Now that the Islamic Republic is collapsing, my message to the country's military, police, and security forces is clear: You have sworn an oath to protect Iran and the Iranian people--not the Islamic Republic and its leaders. Your duty is to defend the people, not a regime that has taken our homeland hostage through repression and crime. Join the people and help bring about a stable and secure transition. Otherwise, you will go down with Khamenei's sinking ship and his regime," he said.

Appeal to US President Trump

Reaching out to US President Trump he called the Iranian people America's natural allies urging caution from the US during its strikes. "My message to the President of the United States, President Trump, is this: The noble people of Iran, despite the savage repression and massacres of this regime, stood firm with courage for nearly two months. I now ask you to exercise the utmost caution to preserve the lives of civilians and my compatriots. The people of Iran are your natural allies and those of the free world, and they will never forget your support in the most difficult period in contemporary Iranian history," he said.

Guidance for the Iranian People

Pahlavi urged Iranians to stay safe saying he would announce a timeline for the people to return to the streets and take action. T'o you, my dear compatriots in Iran: In these sensitive hours and days, more than ever, we must stay focused on our ultimate goal: reclaiming Iran. I ask you to remain in your homes for now and preserve your safety and security. Stay vigilant and ready so that, at the appropriate time--which I will announce to you precisely--you can return to the streets for the final action. Follow my messages through social media and satellite media. If there are disruptions to the internet and satellite, I will stay in touch with you via radio waves. We are very close to final victory. I want to be by your side as soon as possible so that together we can take back and rebuild Iran," he said.

Trump Warns Iranian Forces to Surrender

Earlier, US President Donald Trump warned Iranian forces to lay down their arms and surrender, offering immunity, or face "certain death" after the Middle East plunged into a state of full-scale conflict as a combined military operation by Israel and the United States struck multiple targets across Iran. Declaring that the "hour of your freedom is at hand," Trump urged Iranian citizens to remain sheltered as "bombs will be dropping everywhere". He framed the operation as a historic opportunity for the public to "take over" their government.

This direct strike follows weeks of high-stakes nuclear negotiations and mounting military posturing in the region. While the full scope and impact of the strike are still being assessed, the launch signals a significant retaliatory move in the broader confrontation between the two countries. (ANI)