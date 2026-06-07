US President Donald Trump said the US and Iran are 'very close' to a deal, with Iran conceding it won't have nuclear weapons. He ruled out lifting sanctions upfront and threatened military action. Iran's speaker countered, citing US aggression.

US, Iran 'Very Close' to Deal, Trump Says

US President Donald Trump said that Iran has conceded the fact that they will not have nuclear weapons. Trump, during an interview with local media, said that the US and Iran are very close to a deal.

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When asked about the deal with Iran, Trump replied, "We're very close. We have a couple of points; they don't even seem like big points. They've conceded the fact that they will not have nuclear weapons."

"I don't like these endless wars. This is not an endless war. We've been doing this for three months; much of it has been under a pretty good form of ceasefire," he added.

Trump said in the interview that he stopped Iran from using nuclear weapons. "I had to stop a country, a very powerful, very dangerous country, from having a nuclear weapon because they'd use it. They're nuts. They're crazy people," he said.

No Sanctions Lift, Harsh Military Threat

When Trump was asked if he would unfreeze any Iranian assets or lift any sanctions up front as a part of any deal, he simply said, "No."

Trump said that if a deal were made, the US would take out the nuclear dust and destroy it. "If we make a deal, we'll go together, it'll be our equipment, we'll take it out and destroy it. If we don't make a deal, then we're going to take them out militarily very harshly, and we'll wait until we do that before we go," he said.

Trump Comments on Iranian Regime

Talking about the Iranian regime, Trump said, "It's a very hard thing for them. There are things they never thought they'd be doing that they're going to have to do. They've got no choice. And it takes a little while, you're talking about 47 years of getting away with whatever they wanted."

Trump reiterated that Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was injured. He said, "I don't want to say whether or not I know where he is, but there's a good probability that I do. He's very seriously injured."

Blockade Tensions Escalate

"We have a blockade. It's been extremely effective -- and the reason we have it is that they tried to blockade, and now we blockaded them. They're losing $4-500 million a day... We have the ultimate blockade."

Trump's comments come as Iran's Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf, said that the US is neither committed to a ceasefire nor does it believe in dialogue. "They are neither committed to a ceasefire nor believe in dialogue, and by demonstrating through the naval blockade and violation of agreements regarding Lebanon that they only understand the language of power. The naval blockade against the Iranian nation and America's green light today to the Zionist regime turn American and regime bases and assets in the region into legitimate targets. The hand of our armed forces is open, as always," he said in a post on X. https://x.com/mb_ghalibaf/status/2063652758402527527?s=20 https://x.com/CENTCOM/status/2063594177787511189?s=20

The comments come as CENTCOM said that as of June 7, it redirected 132 commercial vessels and disabled 6 to ensure compliance of the blockade. (ANI)