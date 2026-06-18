Iran's envoy to India hailed a historic US-Iran peace deal, reaffirming Tehran's commitment to security in the Strait of Hormuz. The deal includes a ceasefire, sanctions relief, and a USD 300bn economic plan for Iran.

Asserting Tehran's unwavering commitment to maritime security, Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, has stated that the Islamic Republic views the freedom of navigation in the strategic Strait of Hormuz as a fundamental principle, noting that recent tensions were the clear by-product of outside military interference.

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The remarks follow a highly anticipated diplomatic breakthrough on Thursday, where US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a historic peace deal aimed at bringing an end to the months-long war in the Middle East. Trump put his signature to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles following a G7 summit.

The 14-point US-Iran agreement provides for an immediate cessation of military operations, including in Lebanon, and commits both countries to pursuing a final agreement within 60 days. It also includes provisions for the removal of the US naval blockade, safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, phased sanctions relief, the release of frozen Iranian assets, and a US-backed economic development programme for Iran worth at least USD 300 billion.

The memorandum also states that Iran has reaffirmed it will not develop or acquire nuclear weapons and envisages future discussions regarding enriched uranium stockpiles under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Ambassador Fathali emphasised that the crucial global choke point has historically remained open despite severe security crises and expressed optimism that this newly signed diplomatic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would foster long-term stability if all international partners act in good faith.

Commitment to Maritime Security

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always regarded the security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the surrounding regional waters as a fundamental principle. The Strait of Hormuz is of vital importance not only to the countries of the region but also to the global economy and international energy security. For this reason, Iran has consistently considered itself committed to maintaining security, stability, and the free flow of maritime trade through this strategic waterway," Fathali said.

Attributing the recent volatility in global shipping lanes to geopolitical aggression from foreign entities, he noted, "The reality is that throughout history, the Strait of Hormuz has been one of the safest routes for global energy transportation and international trade. Despite various regional developments and crises, maritime traffic through the Strait has continued uninterrupted. The recent events were the result of circumstances created by a war imposed upon the Islamic Republic of Iran by forces from outside the region--circumstances that were never Iran's choice."

The envoy further underscored that a durable peace can only be achieved if foreign powers halt provocative acts and leave regional security frameworks to local nations. "Iran's position has always been clear: regional security should be ensured by the countries of the region themselves, and the security of maritime navigation must not become a victim of provocative actions and external interference. We once again reaffirm our full commitment to safeguarding maritime security, ensuring the safety of commercial vessels, and maintaining the uninterrupted flow of energy and trade through the Strait of Hormuz," the Ambassador stated.

"We hope that through the full adherence of the other party to its commitments under the Memorandum of Understanding, the current situation will evolve into lasting and long-term stability, enabling a safer, more stable, and more prosperous region for all countries of the region and their international partners."

Economic Dividends and Sanctions Relief

Shifting focus to the economic dividends of this diplomatic breakthrough, Ambassador Fathali expressed hope that the implementation of the peace accord would directly pave the way for dismantling the punitive trade barriers restricting Tehran's energy sector. "We hope that this agreement will lead to the complete removal of all unjust and unilateral sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran, including those related to oil exports," Fathali said.

"Naturally, achieving this objective will require continued dialogue, future negotiations, and agreement on the details and implementation mechanisms. If there is sufficient political will and all parties remain committed to their obligations, there is reason to be optimistic that the process of sanctions relief can move forward more rapidly in the future."

Durability of Accord and Mutual Compliance

When questioned about the long-term durability of the accord, the Iranian envoy stressed that its continuity rests strictly on mutual accountability and compliance, drawing a sharp contrast with Washington's historical record on international treaties. "Ultimately, any judgment regarding the sustainability of this agreement depends on the extent to which all parties adhere to their commitments. The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently demonstrated its commitment to its international obligations and has never violated its agreements. By contrast, it was the United States that unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 agreement (the JCPOA)."

Nevertheless, Fathali described the current juncture as a potential watershed moment for global geopolitics, provided all sides honour their responsibilities. "Nevertheless, we believe that the current agreement has the potential to become a historic turning point in the region and in international relations, provided that all parties uphold their commitments in good faith and with a full sense of responsibility. If such an approach prevails, this agreement can serve as a foundation for lasting stability, cooperation, and mutual trust. However, if commitments are disregarded, it is only natural that its continuity and success will face significant challenges," he stated.

Reviving India-Iran Energy Partnership

The lifting of these restrictions, according to the Ambassador, would immediately unlock immense opportunities for reviving the traditional, heavy-volume energy partnership between Tehran and New Delhi. "Certainly. Iran is one of the world's largest producers and exporters of oil, and our policy has always been to make our energy resources available to all countries that seek them. India has historically been one of Iran's most important oil customers, and energy cooperation between our two countries has a long and successful track record," Fathali told ANI.

Pointing to past economic benchmarks, he added, "Prior to the imposition of sanctions, Iran was at times among India's top three crude oil suppliers, and the volume of bilateral trade exceeded USD 17 billion annually. These figures reflect the tremendous potential for economic and energy cooperation between our two countries. India requires reliable, stable, and affordable energy supplies, and Iran possesses extensive capabilities to meet these needs. Therefore, should sanctions be lifted and normal conditions restored, there is no doubt that Iran can once again become one of India's principal oil suppliers."

"We hope that with the complete removal of sanctions, not only will Iranian oil exports to India resume, but bilateral trade and joint investments will also surpass their previous peak levels and reach a scale commensurate with the true potential of our two countries."

Elaborating on the logistical feasibility of an immediate rollout, Fathali emphasised that New Delhi possesses the immediate structural capacity to scale up crude imports without facing operational delays. "India has extensive prior experience importing crude oil from Iran, and the necessary infrastructure for such cooperation is already in place. Therefore, once sanctions are lifted and the required financial and banking channels are established, the resumption of Iranian oil imports could begin within a relatively short period and gradually increase to significant levels," the Ambassador explained.

Highlighting the macroeconomic relief this would provide to Indian markets and consumers, he added, "The return of Iranian oil to the Indian market would mean greater diversification of energy supply sources, enhanced energy security, and reduced vulnerability to fluctuations in the global market. Moreover, increased oil supply in international markets could contribute to greater price stability, which would benefit both Indian consumers and the broader economy."

"Iran has always been a reliable supplier to its partners, and we believe that energy cooperation between Tehran and New Delhi can once again become one of the key pillars of the economic relationship between our two countries."

Geopolitical Hurdles and Regional Adversaries

The Iranian diplomat addressed the core geopolitical hurdles that continue to block full integration with the international financial community, explicitly blaming the confrontational lobbying of regional adversaries for dragging Washington into unnecessary conflicts. "The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently expressed its readiness for constructive engagement, cooperation, and the expansion of relations with countries around the world on the basis of mutual respect and shared interests. Iran is an ancient civilisation with thousands of years of history and has always sought peace, stability, and regional cooperation," Fathali affirmed.

"If obstacles still exist today to the full normalisation of Iran's economic relations with the international community, a significant part of the challenge stems from the confrontational and destabilising policies of the Zionist regime, which over recent years has sought to prevent the emergence of an atmosphere of cooperation and trust in the region through the creation of insecurity, tension, and crises."

A Call for US 'Realism'

Fathali expressed hope that decision-makers in Washington would now adopt a realistic approach towards Tehran, rather than succumbing to outside pressure. "The experience of the recent war also demonstrated that certain decision-makers in the United States entered into conflict with Iran under the influence of narratives and provocations promoted by the Zionist regime. Yet that war not only failed to achieve its declared objectives but also imposed substantial costs on the region and the global economy. The reality is that Iran is not a country upon which political will can be imposed through pressure or threats," he said.

"We hope that today, a greater sense of realism and prudence has emerged among American officials, leading them to choose the path of dialogue, mutual respect, and cooperation rather than repeating past mistakes and being influenced by the ambitions and recommendations of warmongering figures such as Netanyahu. Under such circumstances, there would be no obstacle to the expansion of Iran's economic relations with the world, and all parties would stand to benefit from the resulting opportunities."

(ANI)