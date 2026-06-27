China asserts its cooperation with Bangladesh on the Teesta River project doesn't target any third party, like India. Beijing says it's ready to support the initiative, which has been a longstanding point of water-sharing talks between India and Bangladesh.

China on Friday said its cooperation with Bangladesh does not "target" any third party or should be influenced by any, particularly on the matter of the Teesta River project, amid questions over India's concerns regarding Beijing's involvement in the river development initiative.

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China's Stance on Teesta Project

Responding to a query during the regular press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Beijing was ready to support Bangladesh's Teesta River comprehensive treatment and rehabilitation project, describing it as a livelihood initiative that Dhaka attaches high importance to. "China stands ready to seek greater synergy in development strategies with Bangladesh and step up exchange and cooperation in such areas as economy and trade, water conservancy and livelihood," Guo said. "The comprehensive treatment and rehabilitation of the Teesta River is a livelihood project the Bangladeshi side attaches high importance to. China is ready to do what it can to support this project," he added.

Addressing concerns over the possible geopolitical implications of the cooperation, the Chinese spokesperson said the partnership between Beijing and Dhaka was not directed against any country. "I would like to stress that China-Bangladesh cooperation does not target any third party and should be free from third-party influence," Guo stated. The remarks came after reports suggested that the two sides had reached a cooperative understanding on the Teesta River project, along with cooperation on other rivers.

India's Position and Bilateral Mechanisms

The Teesta River, which flows through India and Bangladesh, has been a longstanding subject of discussions between the two neighbouring countries, particularly over water sharing and river management issues. Last month, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, clarified India's stance on the fact that Bangladesh will speak to China regarding the Teesta issue, noting that such issues are being addressed under "structured bilateral mechanisms" and at regular intervals with Dhaka. "Regarding Teesta, India and Bangladesh share 54 rivers. We have structured bilateral mechanisms to discuss all water-related issues, and these mechanisms continue to meet at regular intervals," he said during a press briefing.

The Ganga Water Treaty (1996) governs water sharing between India and Bangladesh during the dry season at Farakka Barrage. During lean months, Bangladesh accuses India of releasing insufficient water, impacting agriculture and livelihoods downstream. Rising concerns over climate change have intensified disputes over reduced water availability.

History of the Teesta Water Dispute

Bangladesh demands an equitable share of Teesta waters, but the agreement remains pending due to opposition from West Bengal, citing its own water needs. In 2011, an attempt was made to resolve the dispute when then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited Bangladesh. Proposed agreement aimed at allocating 37.5 per cent of Teesta's waters to Bangladesh and 42.5 per cent to India. However, the West Bengal government opposed it, arguing that it would harm its agricultural interests.

An ad-hoc agreement on the sharing of Teesta waters was reached in 1983, with Bangladesh allocated 36 per cent and India 39 per cent of the water flow, leaving 25 per cent to be decided later. However, this agreement was never fully implemented. (ANI)