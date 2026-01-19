American conservative influencer Nick Sortor has alleged that he was violently robbed by a group of Somali men in Minneapolis’ Cedar-Riverside neighbourhood.

American conservative influencer Nick Sortor has alleged that he was violently robbed by a group of Somali men in Minneapolis’ Cedar-Riverside neighbourhood, prompting a response from federal authorities.

According to Sortor’s social media posts on Sunday, the attackers allegedly snatched his $1,000 camera and physically assaulted him, dragging him along the sidewalk during the confrontation.

Sortor uploaded a video describing the incident with a caption, “They then dragged me down the street as my hand got trapped in their door handle. Nobody bothered to help."

The incident, he said, was severe enough to trigger federal intervention, with the FBI stepping in to investigate the case.

The FBI, confirming involvement, responded publicly, stating, “We’re on it.” Sortor later claimed that the agency had formally taken up the matter and that an investigation was already underway.

In another post on X, Sortor said the FBI was now involved in the probe and added that he would not “surrender to these thugs.” He also expressed gratitude to FBI chief Kash Patel and the FBI Rapid Response Team for acting swiftly.

The alleged robbery occurred just hours after January 6 Capitol Hill rioter Jake Lang who was pardoned by US President Donald Trump led a small pro-ICE rally in Minneapolis on Saturday.