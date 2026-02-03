White House and Indian officials have lauded a new 'historic' trade deal between the US and India. The deal is touted as a victory for American workers and is expected to create vast new opportunities for both nations' economies.

'Historic Victory': US, India Laud New Trade Partnership

White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai lauded the India-US deal as historic. Desai said that the deal was a victory for all Americans. In a post on X, he said, "The Dealmaker in Chief has secured a trade deal with a fast-growing, top five global economy that's home to over one billion people. Another historic victory for American workers, farmers, and industries." The Dealmaker in Chief has secured a trade deal with a fast-growing, top five global economy that's home to over one billion people. Another historic victory for American workers, farmers, and industries. https://t.co/t8JBfroh5p — Kush Desai (@KushDesai47) February 2, 2026

Meanwhile, India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Tuesday lauded the India-US deal, saying it would launch vast opportunities for both nations. Kwatra said that the talks between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi herald an exciting new phase in the partnership between both nations. In a post on X, he said, "A big WIN for a consequential partnership under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump. India and USA announce trade deal creating vast new opportunities for the two economies and the people of our two great nations. Today's announcements herald an exciting new phase in our partnership." A big WIN for a consequential partnership under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi @narendramodi and President Donald Trump @POTUS India and USA announce trade deal creating vast new opportunities for the two economies and the people of our two great nations.… https://t.co/kzuwBm25KX — Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) February 2, 2026

Deal Specifics and Diplomatic Engagements

The deal gave India lower tariff rates than Pakistan. Under the Executive Order issued by US President Donald Trump on July 31, 2025, new reciprocal tariff rates were announced for Pakistan at 19%.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to hold talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Department of State on Tuesday. The meeting is scheduled for 3:30 pm (US local time).

The meeting is part of Jaishankar's three-day visit to the United States, where he is participating in the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial on February 4, hosted by Washington.

Ahead of the ministerial, the US Department of State announced that Secretary Rubio will bring together partners from across the globe to strengthen cooperation on critical mineral supply chains. (ANI)