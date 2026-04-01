US President Donald Trump says ending the military conflict with Iran is the key to lowering gas prices, which have topped $4/gallon. He stated prices will 'come tumbling down' once the US leaves, linking the surge to the ongoing mission.

US President Donald Trump has stated that domestic gas prices will see a rapid decline once the United States concludes its military operations in Iran. Speaking from the Oval Office on Tuesday, the President indicated that the end of the conflict is the primary key to providing economic relief to American motorists. "All I have to do is leave Iran, and we'll be doing that very soon, and they'll come tumbling down," Trump told reporters when pressed for a specific plan to lower costs at the pump.

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Record Gas Prices Hit American Motorists

The President's optimistic outlook comes as domestic fuel costs have exceeded USD 4 per gallon for the first time since 2022. The persistent conflict with Iran continues to interfere with international oil availability, driving up energy expenses to levels not seen in almost four years.

According to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA), the countrywide average for standard petrol reached USD 4.02 per gallon on Tuesday. This figure represents an increase of more than USD 1 compared to the pricing levels recorded prior to the start of the hostilities on February 28. This financial pressure marks the first time American motorists have encountered such high costs since the global market volatility that followed the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Currently, retail prices differ between states based on regional tax structures and supply logistics, with certain areas already reporting rates that exceed the national mean. The White House has continued to frame these spikes as a short-term disruption tied to the ongoing mission.

Crude Oil Costs and Mideast Tensions Blamed

The surge has been largely attributed to significant rises in the cost of crude oil, which serves as the "primary input for gasoline." These market shifts have occurred amidst logistical bottlenecks and reduced output across the Middle East as the military engagement involving the US, Israel, and Iran continues to escalate.

Stock Market Rallies on Peace Overtures

Despite these pressures, the President addressed a significant rally in the stock market on Tuesday. The surge in investor confidence followed a report from The Wall Street Journal suggesting that Trump had informed White House staff of his openness to ending the war with Iran, even without the prior reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Attributing the market's performance to the current geopolitical climate, Trump claimed stock prices had risen for two primary reasons. "We have a safe country," the President asserted, while further citing the occurrence of regime change in Iran as a major factor in the economic upswing.