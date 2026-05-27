Senator Lindsey Graham questioned Pakistan's neutrality as a mediator in US-Iran talks, calling its role 'problematic' due to its animosity towards Israel. He cited Pakistan's refusal to join the Abraham Accords as a major concern.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham again raised questions over Pakistan's neutrality as a mediator between the US and Iran in the ceasefire talks, citing Islamabad's "animosity" towards Israel, as he termed their role as "problematic". This comes after Paksitan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif rejected US President Donald Trump's push for Islamabad to join the Abraham Accords, stating that the country would not support any agreement that conflicts with the country's "fundamental ideologies", Graham accused Islamabad of "housing" Iranian military aircraft in their air bases, while also terming Pakistan's leadership's remarks as "disturbing", raising serious doubts on its impartiality to conduct the mediation talks.

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Graham Details 'Disturbing' Rhetoric

"It has been apparent to me for quite a while that Pakistan as a mediator is more than problematic. Their animosity towards Israel is long-standing. It is undeniable that Iranian military aircraft are being housed on Pakistani air bases, and past rhetoric from the highest Pakistani officials against Israel is disturbing," he said in a post on X.

Speaking about Pakistan's Defence Minister's remarks, Lindsey Graham feared the sentiments that Islamabad holds against Israel and demanded an immediate answer on their official position on Trump's call to join the Abraham Accords. "As to the defense minister's comments about the Abraham Accords, saying that Pakistan would never join because they don't trust Israel: The clip may be a year old, but I fear the sentiment is fresh. In that regard, it is imperative that Pakistan give an answer now to President Trump's call to join the Abraham Accords," he said.

Pakistan Rejects Abraham Accords

In an interview with Pakistani broadcaster Samaa TV, Asif was asked about the possibility of Pakistan signing onto the Abraham Accords following reported pressure and diplomatic signalling by US President Donald Trump. "Personally, I don't think we should join any such accord that clashes with our fundamental ideologies," Asif said during the interview.

Questioning the credibility of engagement with Israel, the Pakistani Defence Minister added, "How will you sit down with those people whose word cannot be trusted even for a single day?"

He further reiterated Islamabad's long-standing position on the issue, saying, "We have a very clear stance that this is not acceptable to us."

Asif also pointed to Pakistan's passport policy regarding Israel, underscoring the country's refusal to recognise the Jewish state. "And secondly, on our passports, we are the only country whose passports don't even include Israel's name," he said.

Trump's Push For Regional Settlement

This development comes after Trump pushed for several Muslim and Arab nations to join the Abraham Accords as part of a broader regional settlement tied to the potential deal with Tehran, while noting that the negotiations with the Islamic Republic were "proceeding nicely."

In a very lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump said the proposed arrangement could become a "Historic Event" for the Middle East and called on countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain to simultaneously sign onto the Abraham Accords.

"Negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are proceeding nicely! It will only be a Great Deal for all or no Deal at all," Trump wrote, warning that failure to reach an agreement could mean "Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before."

Trump asserted that Saudi Arabia and Qatar should immediately join the accords after a deal is reached with Iran and said other countries should follow. The Abraham Accords are a landmark US-mediated agreement signed in 2020 that led to the normalisation of diplomatic, economic, and security ties between Israel and multiple Arab countries (ANI)